Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Allan Border claims Australia allowed Kohli to get 100 in Perth

IND vs AUS: Allan Border claims Australia allowed Kohli to get 100 in Perth

Kohli, who had not scored a Test century in 18 months, roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings as India secured a thumping 295-run victory over the hosts

Virat Kohli (Pic Sportspicz for BCCI)
Virat Kohli (Pic: Sportspicz for BCCI)
Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Australia captain Allan Border has expressed his disappointment over the team's inability to contain Virat Kohli during the first Test in Perth and feels that can potentially cost the hosts the five-match series.

Kohli, who had not scored a Test century in 18 months, roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings as India secured a thumping 295-run victory over the hosts.

"I was really disappointed in the way we let Kohli roll on to a hundred without much resistance," Border told SEN radio on Friday morning.

"We don't want this guy full of confidence for the rest of the series."  Border also questioned the tactics of skipper Pat Cummins, suggesting they allowed Kohli to regain his rhythm after his struggles against New Zealand in the recent home series. Kohli's century marked his seventh ton on Australian soil.

Former opener Matthew Hayden also took aim at Cummins, criticising the field placements after Kohli's arrival in the middle. 

"They missed a few tricks with Virat Kohli in the early part of his innings. Nathan Lyon had mid-on back, one on the off-side catching and a mid-wicket. I felt like it was so easy for him to get off strike," Hayden had told Channel 7 after India's win.

More From This Section

Hardik shines with bat, Shardul struggles with worst bowling stats

New Zealand vs England 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action

South Africa bowls out Sri Lanka for their lowest-ever Test score in Durban

Is the Indian cricket team a better team away from home? What the stats say

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming in India today

"You can't cut a sucker an even break when a bloke is under pressure as he was. The field we actually finished with - two slips, no point, a man straight - it offered up the outside edge of his bat as well. He found it a little more frustrating. When he got the bit between the teeth, it was too late.

Hayden also pointed to tactical lapses during India's earlier partnership, noting the delayed use of short-ball strategies.

"Jaiswal looked vulnerable against it. Maybe tiny things with Pat Cummins, the ability to think through these decisions. They were shell-shocked from the average batting performance (in the first innings) and as we see now, again, bombs are going," he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs AUS: Steve Smith calls Bumrah a complete package with unique action

IND vs AUS: Ryan Harris backs McSweeney to deliver in upcoming matches

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill returns to nets, recovery better than expected

IND vs AUS: Need better footwork while playing with pink ball, says Pujara

India vs PM XI live time (IST), squads, live streaming and telecast details

Topics :Virat KohliIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story