IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Boland to replace Hazlewood in Australia Playing 11

Australian cricket team suffered a major blow ahead of the 2nd Test in Adelaide as their pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Pink Ball Test due to side strain.

Australian selectors added two uncapped pacers, Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, to the squad as Hazlewood's replacement.

However, Scott Boland could replace Hazelwood in Australia Playing 11 for the Adelaide Test against India.

Boland last played a Test match in July 2023 at Headingley in the Ashes vs England. If Boland is selected for the Pink ball Test then it would be his second Test match in Adelaide. His first match in Adelaide was against West Indies in 2022 when he took three wickets in the match.

Boland would much-needed game practice as he will be the leader of Prime Minister's XI bowling against India in the two-day tour game, starting Saturday, under the lights in Canberra.

Why will Aussies miss Josh Hazlewood in the Adelaide Test?

The unavailability of Hazlewood for the second Test can be termed a significant loss for the Kangaroos, who were aiming to level the five-match series 1-1 in Adelaide.

Hazlewood was the best bowler in the India vs Australia 1st Test during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Triphy as he returned with the figures of 4-29 in the first innings in Perth.

Amidst the onslaught of Indian batters in the second innings of Perth test, Hazlewood was economical as he conceded only 28 runs in his 21 overs.

Hazlewood was also one of Australia’s best the last time India played in Adelaide, taking 5-8 in five overs as India were bowled out for 36.