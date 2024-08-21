PAK vs BAN: Babar Azam's dismal WTC run continues for Pakistan

Pakistan hosted an out-of-form Bangladesh cricket team in Rawalpindi for a 2-match Test series in what was a chance for both the hosts and former Test captain Babar Azam to shrug off their bad form and get going in the World Test Championship cycle.

However, it wasn't to be, as Babar picked up from where he left off in Test cricket and got dismissed for a 2-ball duck against Sri Lanka in the 2nd session of the 1st Test on August 21. The day started with rain interrupting the start of play, which finally began at 2:30 PM instead of 10:30 AM.

It wasn't just Babar who had a poor showing on the day, as the Pakistan top order was decimated by Sri Lanka early in the game. While opener Abdullah Shafique was taken out of the game at just 2 runs, skipper Shan Masood was also sent back to the pavilion with just 6 runs leaving Pakistan struggling at 16/3 on day 1. Shoriful Islam proved to be the Lankans' star performer, helping his side pick up 3 quick wickets inside 9 overs, two of which were to his name.

Babar Azam's poor run of form has been astonishing in recent times for Pakistan, as the batter has experienced a slump like no other in Test cricket. In his last 10 innings in red-ball cricket, Babar hasn't been able to hit a single half-century, with his top score being 41 off 79 deliveries.

This same run also consists of 8 scores below thirty, showing how bad the world number 3 has been lately.

Babar Azam in WTC Cycle 2023-25 -

0(2) - Today

23(52)

26(40)

41(79)

1(7)

14(37)

21(54)

39(75)

24(28)

13(16)

Going from Pakistan's all-format captain to just in charge of the T20 format, Babar Azam is struggling to make things click, which could eventually cost him a place in the XI in the future as well.

The dip in form hasn't been gradual, as from 2019 to 2022, Babar had a Test average of nearly 60. Since that period, he has dropped his average down to 37.41, courtesy of only one hundred and three fifties in nine Test matches.