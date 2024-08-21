England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

The England cricket team will face Sri Lanka in their final Test series this summer. The Three Lions will play a 3-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on Wednesday, August 21, in Manchester.

Fresh off a morale-boosting Test series victory against the West Indies last month, England will be without star player Ben Stokes and opener Zak Crawley, both ruled out due to injuries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

England have already announced their playing XI for the 1st Test, with Ollie Pope replacing the injured Ben Stokes in the leadership role.

While Brendon McCullum's men are in good form, they won’t be taking the Sri Lankans lightly, as the visitors also secured a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh in March.