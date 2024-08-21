Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

Pakistan are set to host the Bangladesh cricket team for a 2-match Test series in Rawalpindi, starting on August 21. The hosts will be playing their first Test series since the disappointing loss against Australia back in 2023. The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, will also be coming off a 0-2 Test series defeat against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's record on home soil in Test series hasn't been one to admire, as they are without a win since 2021 in their own backyard. With crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake, both sides will be looking to shrug off their poor form to get closer to the upper half of the WTC points table. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Bangladesh are placed ninth in the standings, Pakistan find themselves in sixth place with 2 wins in their 5 games so far. The two matches are scheduled to start on Aug 21 and Aug 30, respectively.

Here are the squads for both sides ahead of the 2-match series -

Pakistan squad: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Huraira

Bangladesh squad: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam

Pakistan have also announced their playing XI for the first match two days prior to the encounter.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.



When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will take place on Wednesday, August 21.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test live toss take place?

The live toss for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test will take place at 10:00 AM IST today.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test live match start on August 21?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test live match will begin at 10:30 PM IST in Rawalpindi.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?

The match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will not be televised in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?

The 1st Test between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will not be streamed live on any platform.