Pakistan to Australia: Full list Bangladesh's Test wins in cricket history

Bangladesh registered their maiden Test win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 4:43 PM IST
On Sunday, 25 August, the Bangladesh cricket team created history in Rawalpindi when they defeated Pakistan by ten wickets to secure their maiden Test win over them. Bangladesh, after trailing for most of the match, made a strong comeback thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim’s 191 runs in the first innings and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s all-round performance, adding Pakistan to the list of big names they have defeated in Test matches.

This is not the first time Bangladesh has shocked an opposition with a stature much bigger than theirs. They have done this multiple times before, proving why they can achieve big things despite having a short history as a Test-playing nation.

Bangladesh registered their first Test win against Zimbabwe in 2005. They then defeated the West Indies in 2009 and were even able to win the series against them. However, one of their most memorable moments came when they defeated Australia by 20 runs in 2017 in Mirpur.

Out of the nine original Test-playing nations, they now have at least one win against seven of them: Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe. They have also defeated the only two teams that gained Test-playing nation status after them: Afghanistan and Ireland. The only two teams they have yet to beat in Test cricket are India and South Africa.
 
Complete list of all Test wins by Bangladesh

Opposition Date Stadium
Zimbabwe January 6-10, 2005 MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong
West Indies July 9-13, 2009 Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
West Indies July 17-20, 2009 National Cricket Stadium, St George’s
Zimbabwe August 4-8, 2011 Harare Sports Club, Harare
West Indies November 21-25, 2012 Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna
Zimbabwe April 25-28, 2013 Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe October 25-29, 2014 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Zimbabwe November 3-7, 2014 Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna
Zimbabwe November 12-16, 2014 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
England October 28-30, 2016 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Sri Lanka March 15-19, 2017 P Sara Oval, Colombo
Australia August 27-30, 2017 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
West Indies November 30-December 4, 2018 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
West Indies December 7-11, 2018 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Zimbabwe February 22-25, 2020 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Zimbabwe July 7-11, 2021 Harare Sports Club, Harare
New Zealand January 1-5, 2022 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Afghanistan June 14-17, 2023 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Ireland April 4-7, 2023 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Pakistan August 21-25, 2024 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

