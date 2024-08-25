Pakistan to Australia: Full list Bangladesh's Test wins in cricket history

On Sunday, 25 August, the Bangladesh cricket team created history in Rawalpindi when they defeated Pakistan by ten wickets to secure their maiden Test win over them. Bangladesh, after trailing for most of the match, made a strong comeback thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim’s 191 runs in the first innings and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s all-round performance, adding Pakistan to the list of big names they have defeated in Test matches.

This is not the first time Bangladesh has shocked an opposition with a stature much bigger than theirs. They have done this multiple times before, proving why they can achieve big things despite having a short history as a Test-playing nation.

