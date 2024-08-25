Pakistan to Australia: Full list Bangladesh's Test wins in cricket history

On Sunday, 25 August, the Bangladesh cricket team created history in Rawalpindi when they defeated Pakistan by ten wickets to secure their maiden Test win over them. Bangladesh, after trailing for most of the match, made a strong comeback thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim’s 191 runs in the first innings and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s all-round performance, adding Pakistan to the list of big names they have defeated in Test matches.
This is not the first time Bangladesh has shocked an opposition with a stature much bigger than theirs. They have done this multiple times before, proving why they can achieve big things despite having a short history as a Test-playing nation.
Bangladesh registered their first Test win against Zimbabwe in 2005. They then defeated the West Indies in 2009 and were even able to win the series against them. However, one of their most memorable moments came when they defeated Australia by 20 runs in 2017 in Mirpur.
Out of the nine original Test-playing nations, they now have at least one win against seven of them: Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, the West Indies, and Zimbabwe. They have also defeated the only two teams that gained Test-playing nation status after them: Afghanistan and Ireland. The only two teams they have yet to beat in Test cricket are India and South Africa.
Complete list of all Test wins by Bangladesh
|Opposition
|Date
|Stadium
|Zimbabwe
|January 6-10, 2005
|MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong
|West Indies
|July 9-13, 2009
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
|West Indies
|July 17-20, 2009
|National Cricket Stadium, St George’s
|Zimbabwe
|August 4-8, 2011
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|West Indies
|November 21-25, 2012
|Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna
|Zimbabwe
|April 25-28, 2013
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|Zimbabwe
|October 25-29, 2014
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Zimbabwe
|November 3-7, 2014
|Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna
|Zimbabwe
|November 12-16, 2014
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
|England
|October 28-30, 2016
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Sri Lanka
|March 15-19, 2017
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Australia
|August 27-30, 2017
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|West Indies
|November 30-December 4, 2018
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|West Indies
|December 7-11, 2018
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
|Zimbabwe
|February 22-25, 2020
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Zimbabwe
|July 7-11, 2021
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|New Zealand
|January 1-5, 2022
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Afghanistan
|June 14-17, 2023
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Ireland
|April 4-7, 2023
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Pakistan
|August 21-25, 2024
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi