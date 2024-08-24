Mohali onslaught to India's ICC hero: Shikhar Dhawan's iconic knocks

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, famously known as Gabbar, called time on his illustrious 14-year international career on Friday, August 24, 2024. Dhawan, known for his charismatic persona and remarkable performances in International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, made his announcement through a video post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He posted the video with the caption, “As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support. Jai Hind.”

As the now-former Indian batter bids adieu to the international and domestic circuits, let’s take a look at his top five iconic innings while donning the Indian jersey. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

187 vs Australia, Mohali 2013

Replacing Virender Sehwag in the third Test against Australia in Mohali on March 14, 2013, Dhawan’s debut could have ended disastrously when Mitchell Starc’s first delivery slipped and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end while Dhawan was out of his crease. Fortunately, no appeal was made, and Dhawan went on to play one of the most iconic Test debut innings of all time. He scored a remarkable 187 off 174 balls, reaching his century in just 85 balls, making it the fastest century on Test debut. His innings included 33 fours and 2 sixes.

190 vs Sri Lanka, Galle 2017

In the first Test of the series against Sri Lanka in 2017, Dhawan scored a stunning 190 off 168 balls on the first day, forming a 253-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara, who contributed 74. Dhawan, who was returning to the team after October 2016, marked his comeback with an aggressive century, reaching 100 in just 110 balls. His innings featured 31 fours, and he scored 126 runs in the post-lunch session alone.

More From This Section

114 vs South Africa, Cardiff 2013

Dhawan’s One Day International (ODI) century against South Africa in Cardiff marked the beginning of a formidable opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. Dhawan scored his maiden ODI century in Cardiff, helping India start their Champions Trophy campaign on a high note. He and Rohit added 127 runs for the first wicket, the first of their many hundred-plus partnerships. Dhawan’s 114 runs came off just 94 balls, including 12 fours and 1 six.

117 vs Australia, Oval 2019

In the 2019 World Cup, Dhawan delivered a heroic performance against Australia. Despite fracturing his thumb early in his innings, Dhawan went on to score 117 runs off 109 balls, with 92 of those coming after the injury. His innings included 16 fours, and he reached his century in 95 balls.

137 vs South Africa, Melbourne 2015

Before the 2015 World Cup, Dhawan struggled in Australia, but he turned things around when it mattered most and proved why he was one of India’s best players in ICC tournaments. He scored 137 runs against South Africa, hitting 16 fours and 2 sixes, and reached his century in 122 balls in one of his most iconic ODI innings. He continued his form and went on to become India’s highest run-getter in 2015 World Cup.