Rahul Dravid declines Rs 2.5 crore bonus for 2024 T20 World Cup victory

India’s outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid has opted out of an additional Rs 2.5 crore bonus from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for leading the team to their 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

Dravid chose to accept the same Rs 2.5 crore bonus allocated to his support staff, emphasising equality in recognition, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Initially, the BCCI had earmarked Rs 5 crore bonus for Dravid, equivalent to that awarded to the players. However, Dravid requested his bonus be reduced to align with the Rs 2.5 crore given to other support staff, including bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip, and batting coach Vikram Rathore.

The report quoted a BCCI source as saying, “Rahul wanted the same bonus money [Rs 2.5 crore] as the rest of his support staff. We respect his sentiments.”

Prize money for the Indian cricket team

Following India’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the BCCI announced a prize pool of Rs 125 crore for Team India, including both players and support staff. Rahul Dravid and the players were awarded Rs 5 crore, while other support staff members, such as batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip, were to receive Rs 2.5 crore each.

After the squad’s successful campaign at the T20 World Cup, each of the 15 players received a reward of Rs 5 crore. The support staff received Rs 2.5 crore each, while both selectors and travelling reserves were given Rs 1 crore each.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny presented the prize money to the team during their victory parade in Mumbai on July 4.

Past precedent of fairness

Dravid has demonstrated his commitment to fair reward distribution in the past as well. In 2018, serving as the head coach of India’s U-19 World Cup-winning team, Dravid declined a larger bonus for himself. Initially, the BCCI planned to grant him Rs 50 lakh, while other support staff members would receive Rs 20 lakh each and players Rs 30 lakh each.

Dravid advocated for equal shares, leading to a revised distribution where every coaching staff member, including himself, received Rs 25 lakh each.

Dravid’s tenure and his legacy

Dravid’s stint as head coach of the Indian cricket team ended with the 2024 T20 World Cup. Following the disappointment of the ODI World Cup final last November, Dravid had considered stepping down. However, upon Rohit Sharma’s insistence, he chose to continue.

Speaking about Dravid’s tenure, board secretary Jay Shah said, “We thank Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their service and stellar effort in their tenure with Team India. The team enjoyed remarkable success across formats and being crowned champions at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is a moment the nation will cherish for a long time.”

Gautam Gambhir - the new head coach

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of the senior men’s team by the BCCI on July 9. The former Indian opener has signed a contract for 3.5 years. Abhishek Nayar is slated to join him as the assistant coach.