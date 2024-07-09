Team India gets new head coach: Gautam Gambhir to succeed Rahul Dravid

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the annoucement on social media platform X.
"Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward," Jay Shah stated.
Gautam Gambhir is expected to be India's head coach till 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Official announcement on his tenure is still awaited.
Gambhir's first assignment as India coach will be Sri Lanka tour. India's tour of Sri Lank will begin on July 27. The schedule of the bilateral series is not announced yet.
|Gautam Gambhir career stats as player
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|58
|104
|5
|4154
|206
|41.96
|8067
|51.49
|9
|1
|22
|517
|10
|ODI
|147
|143
|11
|5238
|150
|39.68
|6144
|85.25
|11
|0
|34
|561
|17
|T20I
|37
|36
|2
|932
|75
|27.41
|783
|119.03
|0
|0
|7
|109
|10
|IPL
|154
|152
|16
|4218
|93
|31.01
|3404
|123.91
|0
|0
|36
|491
|59
Full list of India head coaches over the years
|List of Men's head coaches
|Name
|Tenure
|Nationality
|Gautam Gambhir
|2024-TBD
|India
|Rahul Dravid
|2021-2024
|India
|Ravi Shastri
|2017-21
|India
|Sanjay Bangar (Interim)
|2017
|India
|Ravi Shastri (team director)
|2014-16
|India
|Anil Kumble
|2016-17
|India
|Sanjay Bangar (Interim)
|2016
|India
|Duncan Fletcher
|2011-15
|Zimbabwe
|Gary Kirsten
|2008-11
|South Africa
|Lalchand Rajput
|2007-08
|India
|Ravi Shastri (Interim)
|2007
|India
|Greg Chappell
|2005-07
|Australia
|John Wright
|2000-05
|New Zealand
|Kapil Dev
|1999-2000
|India
|Anshuman Gaekwad
|1997-99
|India
|Madan Lal
|1996-97
|India
|Sandeep Patil
|1996
|India
|Ajit Wadekar
|1992-96
|India
|Abbas Ali Baig
|1991-92
|India
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|1990-91
|India
|Chandu Borde
|1988
|India
|PR Man Singh
|1983-87
|India
|Ashok Mankad
|1982
|India
|Salim Durrani
|1980-81
|India
|Datta Gaekwad
|1978
|India
|Gulabrai Ramchand
|1975
|India
|Hemu Adhikari
|1971-74
|India
|Keki Tarapore
|1971
|India