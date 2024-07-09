Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / SLC refutes claims of drinking party in team hotel during recent World Cup

SLC refutes claims of drinking party in team hotel during recent World Cup

A weekend newspaper had on July 7 claimed that the Sri Lankan players had a drinking party inside the team hotel before the match against South Africa

Sri Lanka new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024
Sri Lanka new jersey for T20 World Cup 2024
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board on Tuesday described a media report which claimed that its players were involved in a drinking party inside team hotel during the recent T20 World Cup as "entirely false, fabricated, and baseless".

A weekend newspaper had on July 7 claimed that the Sri Lankan players had a drinking party inside the team hotel before the match against South Africa, which the islanders lost by six wickets in New York on June 3.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to issue the following clarification regarding an inaccurate article titled 'Drinking Party Inside Team Hotel Before South Africa Match?' published in a weekend newspaper on July 7th and subsequently circulated on social media.

"SLC categorically and strongly refutes the contents of the article and confirms that no such incidents, as described, have occurred. Therefore, SLC states unequivocally that the news report is entirely false, fabricated, and baseless," the SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka secured only one victory at the T20 World Cup, defeating the Netherlands. The islanders were eliminated in the group stage as they finished third after losing to South Africa and Bangladesh, while their game against Nepal was washout out.

"We vehemently believe that such false reporting unfairly damages the reputation of Sri Lanka Cricket, its officials, and the players," the SLC added.

"In light of the said false allegations, Sri Lanka Cricket has requested that the respective newspaper publish a Right of Reply' to address and rectify the damage caused to Sri Lanka Cricket.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

New head coach to take charge from Sri Lanka series, says Jay Shah

ICC T20 World Cup winners and runners up list with their captains

T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood steps down

SL vs NED highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lankans finish with huge 83-run win

T20 WC 2024: Proteas qualify for Super 8 after SL vs NEP match called-off

Topics :Sri Lanka cricket teamCricketICC T20 World Cup

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story