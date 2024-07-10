India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming





Check India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 full scorecard here In the third T20 International of the five-match series, India will look to build on their magnificent win in the second match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare today (July 10). However, the biggest headache for the Indian team management will be how to include the World Cup-winning members—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson—in the Playing XI.

Jaiswal, who failed to secure a place in India’s Playing XI during the T20 World Cup, might find it tough to get a game today after Abhishek Sharma smashed a superb century in the second T20. The management might give Abhishek another chance before putting Jaiswal back in the scheme of things. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jaiswal, with a handsome strike rate of 161 plus in 17 T20I matches, including a hundred and four half-centuries, does have the first claim to be skipper Shubman Gill's opening partner by virtue of being the reserve opener of the first-choice T20 team.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is expected to replace Dhruv Jurel in India's Playing XI today against Zimbabwe.



Zimbabwe vs India Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe playing 11 probable: Tadiwanashe Marumani/ Innocent Kaia/ Antum Naqvi, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

India vs Zimbabwe head-to-head

India and Zimbabwe have come up against each other on 10 occasions. The Men in Blue have had the upper hand against the Chevrons.

Total matches played: 10

India won: 7

Zimbabwe won: 3

No result: 00

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

India Squad for Zimbabwe tour: Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson.

Zimbabwe Squad for India series: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

When will IND vs ZIM 3rd T20 International take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 International will take place on July 10 (Wednesday).

At what time will the IND vs ZIM live toss take place on Wednesday (July 10)?

The live toss between India vs Zimbabwe for the 3rd T20 will take place at 4:00 PM IST today.

At what time will the IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I live match start on July 10?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST on July 10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 3rd T20I and it will broadcast the IND vs ZIM match. The live commentary in English will be available on Sony Six's HD and SD channels while Sony Ten 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I match in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I match in India.