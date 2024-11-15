SA vs IND: Indian players to score fastest centuries in T20 cricket

Indian batters have played a crucial role in shaping the T20I format, with several setting remarkable records for the fastest centuries, showcasing their aggressive batting style. Another Indian youngster starred for the team as Tilak Varma scored his 2nd T20I hundred in style, achieving the feat in just 41 deliveries in the 4th T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg.
Rohit Sharma is the standout player, holding the record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, scoring his ton in just 35 balls.
Right behind him is Sanju Samson, who made a memorable mark against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, securing his place as the second-fastest Indian to reach a century in T20 Internationals.
|Fastest centuries in T20 cricket
|Player
|Balls
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|Rohit Sharma
|35
|Sri Lanka
|Indore
|2017
|Sanju Samson
|40
|Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|2024
|Tilak Verma
|41
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|2024
|Suryakumar Yadav
|45
|Sri Lanka
|Rajkot
|2023
|KL Rahul
|46
|West Indies
|Lauderhill
|2016
|Abhishek Sharma
|46
|Zimbabwe
|Harare
|2024
|Sanju Samson
|47
|South Africa
|Durban
|2024
|Suryakumar Yadav
|48
|England
|Nottingham
|2022
|Suryakumar Yadav
|49
|New Zealand
|Mount Maunganui
|2022
|Sanju Samson
|51
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|2024
|Tilak Varma
|51
|South Africa
|Centurion
|2024
|KL Rahul
|53
|England
|Manchester
|2018