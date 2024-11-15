Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SA vs IND: Indian players to score fastest centuries in T20 cricket

Tilak Varma scored his 2nd T20I hundred in style, achieving the feat in just 41 deliveries in the 4th T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:38 PM IST
Indian batters have played a crucial role in shaping the T20I format, with several setting remarkable records for the fastest centuries, showcasing their aggressive batting style.  Another Indian youngster starred for the team as Tilak Varma scored his 2nd T20I hundred in style, achieving the feat in just 41 deliveries in the 4th T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg.
 
Rohit Sharma is the standout player, holding the record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, scoring his ton in just 35 balls.
 
Right behind him is Sanju Samson, who made a memorable mark against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, securing his place as the second-fastest Indian to reach a century in T20 Internationals. 
Fastest centuries in T20 cricket
Player Balls Opponent Venue Year
Rohit Sharma 35 Sri Lanka Indore 2017
Sanju Samson 40 Bangladesh Hyderabad 2024
Tilak Verma 41 South Africa Johannesburg 2024
Suryakumar Yadav 45 Sri Lanka Rajkot 2023
KL Rahul 46 West Indies Lauderhill 2016
Abhishek Sharma 46 Zimbabwe Harare 2024
Sanju Samson 47 South Africa Durban 2024
Suryakumar Yadav 48 England Nottingham 2022
Suryakumar Yadav 49 New Zealand Mount Maunganui 2022
Sanju Samson 51 South Africa Johannesburg 2024
Tilak Varma 51 South Africa Centurion 2024
KL Rahul 53 England Manchester 2018
 
First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

