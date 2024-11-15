SA vs IND: Indian players to score fastest centuries in T20 cricket

Indian batters have played a crucial role in shaping the T20I format, with several setting remarkable records for the fastest centuries, showcasing their aggressive batting style. Another Indian youngster starred for the team as Tilak Varma scored his 2nd T20I hundred in style, achieving the feat in just 41 deliveries in the 4th T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Rohit Sharma is the standout player, holding the record for the fastest T20I century by an Indian, scoring his ton in just 35 balls.