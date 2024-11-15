Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest pacer to hit out in T20Is: Aiden Markram

South African skipper Aiden Markram said that Team India's Jasprit Bumrah is one of the toughest bowlers to hit out in the T20 cricket at the moment.

Team India got a 2-1 lead in the 4-match series against South Africa away from home by winning the 3rd T20I by 11 runs.

South Africa’s T20I skipper, Aiden Markram, exclusively shared his T20 insights, memorable moments, and personal favourites on JioCinema’s Q20s. Aiden Markram reveals his 'GOAT' for T20 cricket

When asked about who is the all-time greatest in T20 cricket for him, Aiden Markram named “AB de Villiers as the GOAT of T20 cricket”, adding that “Jacques Kallis” was the cricketer who inspired him to start playing. Markram picks Bumrah for T20 cricket

Markram also shared his preference for facing fast bowlers over mystery spinners and highlighted that his favorite shot is the "back-foot punch." He named Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan as the most challenging bowlers to face in T20s and mentioned Heinrich Klaasen as his ideal batting partner.

On a lighter note, when asked about non-cricket topics, Markram said he'd invite Tiger Woods, Adam Sandler, and Sachin Tendulkar to dinner. His go-to Indian dish is "Butter Chicken," and if he were stranded on an island, the one cricketing item he'd take along for survival would be a "bat."

Reflecting on advice he’d give to his 16-year-old self, Markram said, "Train as hard as you can and enjoy the journey."