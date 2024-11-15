Kamboj creates Ranji history, claims all 10 Kerala wkts; check full list

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj became the only third bowler in the history of the Ranji Trophy to take 10 wickets in an innings.

Kamboj, 23, achieved the feat in the home team's Group C game against Kerala at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Rohtak. Kamboj ended with incredible figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs. ALSO READ: South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal (10/20 vs Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78, Rajasthan v Vidarbha, 1985) of Rajasthan are the other two bowlers to have taken 10 wickets in an innings in the country's premier domestic tournament.

Best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy history Bowling figures Player name Year Opposition Year 10/20 Premangshu Chatterjee Bengal v Assam 1956-57 10/49 Anshul Kamboj Haryana v Kerala 2024-25 10/78 Pradeep Sunderam Rajasthan v Vidarbha 1985-86

Overall, Kamboj is the sixth Indian bowler to grab a 10-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. The legendary Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte and Debashish Mohanty are the others on the list.

The pacer entered the third day's play with eight wickets to his name and claimed the wickets of Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger to complete the remarkable feat.

As a result, Kerala were all out for 291 in their first innings.

While running through the Kerala batting line-up, Kamboj also went past 50 First-Class wickets in 19 matches.

Kamboj, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL after an impressive domestic season, recently represented the India A in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup tournament in Oman.

Kamboj was among the leading wicket-takers with 17 scalps from 10 matches as Haryana went on to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy title for the first time.

This season he became only the third pacer to record an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy, behind Mohanty (10/46) and Ashok Dinda (8/123).

Kamboj has 23 wickets from 15 List-A games to his name.

List of Indian bowlers with 10-wicket haul in First-Class cricket Bowling figures Player name Year Opposition Year Competition 10/20 Premangshu Chatterjee Bengal v Assam 1956-57 Ranji Trophy 10/46 Debasis Mohanty East Zone v South Zone 2000-01 Duleep Trophy 10/49 Anshul Kamboj Haryana v Kerala 2024-25 Ranji Trophy 10/74 Anil Kumble India v Pakistan 1999 Kotla -- Test match 10/78 Pradeep Sundaram Rajasthan v Vidarbha 1985-86 Ranji Trophy 10/78 Subhash Gupte Bombay v Pakistan Combined Services and Bahawalpur XI 1954-55 NA

Kerala vs Haryana full scorecard