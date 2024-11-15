IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players to go under hammer on Nov 24-25

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full list of players to go under hammer 2025 Set First Name Surname Country M1 Jos Buttler England M1 Shreyas Iyer India M1 Rishabh Pant India M1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa M1 Arshdeep Singh India M1 Mitchell Starc Australia M2 Yuzvendra Chahal India M2 Liam Livingstone England M2 David Miller South Africa M2 KL Rahul India M2 Mohammad Shami India M2 Mohammad Siraj India BA1 Harry Brook England BA1 Devon Conway New Zealand BA1 Jake Fraser-Mcgurk Australia BA1 Aiden Markram South Africa BA1 Devdutt Padikkal India BA1 Rahul Tripathi India BA1 David Warner Australia AL1 Ravichandaran Ashwin India AL1 Venkatesh Iyer India AL1 Mitchell Marsh Australia AL1 Glenn Maxwell Australia AL1 Harshal Patel India AL1 Rachin Ravindra New Zealand AL1 Marcus Stoinis Australia WK1 Jonny Bairstow England WK1 Quinton De Kock South Africa WK1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan WK1 Ishan Kishan India WK1 Phil Salt England WK1 Jitesh Sharma India FA1 Syed Khaleel Ahmed India FA1 Trent Boult New Zealand FA1 Josh Hazlewood Australia FA1 Avesh Khan India FA1 Prasidh Krishna India FA1 T. Natarajan India FA1 Anrich Nortje South Africa SP1 Noor Ahmad Afghanistan SP1 Rahul Chahar India SP1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka SP1 Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan SP1 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka SP1 Adam Zampa Australia UBA1 Yash Dhull India UBA1 Abhinav Manohar India UBA1 Karun Nair India UBA1 Angkrish Raghuvanshi India UBA1 Anmolpreet Singh India UBA1 Atharva Taide India UBA1 Nehal Wadhera India UAL1 Harpreet Brar India UAL1 Naman Dhir India UAL1 Mahipal Lomror India UAL1 Sameer Rizvi India UAL1 Abdul Samad India UAL1 Vijay Shankar India UAL1 Ashutosh Sharma India UAL1 Nishant Sindhu India UAL1 Utkarsh Singh India UWK1 Aryan Juyal India UWK1 Kumar Kushagra India UWK1 Robin Minz India UWK1 Anuj Rawat India UWK1 Luvnith Sisodia India UWK1 Vishnu Vinod India UWK1 Upendra Singh Yadav India UFA1 Vaibhav Arora India UFA1 Rasikh Dar India UFA1 Akash Madhwal India UFA1 Mohit Sharma India UFA1 Simarjeet Singh India UFA1 Yash Thakur India UFA1 Kartik Tyagi India UFA1 Vyshak Vijaykumar India USP1 Piyush Chawla India USP1 Shreyas Gopal India USP1 Mayank Markande India USP1 Suyash Sharma India USP1 Karn Sharma India USP1 Kumar Kartikeya Singh India USP1 Manav Suthar India BA2 Mayank Agarawal India BA2 Faf Du Plessis South Africa BA2 Glenn Phillips New Zealand BA2 Rovman Powell West Indies BA2 Ajinkya Rahane India BA2 Prithvi Shaw India BA2 Kane Williamson New Zealand AL2 Sam Curran England AL2 Marco Jansen South Africa AL2 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand AL2 Krunal Pandya India AL2 Nitish Rana India AL2 Washington Sundar India AL2 Shardul Thakur India WK2 K.S Bharat India WK2 Alex Carey Australia WK2 Donovan Ferreira South Africa WK2 Shai Hope West Indies WK2 Josh Inglis Australia WK2 Ryan Rickelton South Africa FA2 Deepak Chahar India FA2 Gerald Coetzee South Africa FA2 Akash Deep India FA2 Tushar Deshpande India FA2 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand FA2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India FA2 Mukesh Kumar India SP2 Allah Ghazanfar Afghanistan SP2 Akeal Hosein West Indies SP2 Keshav Maharaj South Africa SP2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan SP2 Adil Rashid England SP2 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka UBA2 Ricky Bhui India UBA2 Swastik Chhikara India UBA2 Aarya Desai India UBA2 Shubham Dubey India UBA2 Madhav Kaushik India UBA2 Pukhraj Mann India UBA2 Shaik Rasheed India UBA2 Himmat Singh India UAL2 Mayank Dagar India UAL2 Anshul Kamboj India UAL2 Mohd. Arshad Khan India UAL2 Darshan Nalkande India UAL2 Suyash Prabhudessai India UAL2 Anukul Roy India UAL2 Swapnil Singh India UAL2 Sanvir Singh



The eagerly awaited TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction List has been revealed, featuring 574 players who will be part of the Mega Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, 2024. Out of the total list, 366 are Indian players whereas 208 names are from the overseas, including 3 from associate nations. The auction will showcase 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players.The highest reserve price of INR 2 Crore has been set by 81 players, placing them in the top bracket. The two-day event will begin at 12:30 PM local time on Sunday, November 24, 2024.The auction list has some of the prominent names missing. The likes of Jofra Archer and Cameron Green are missing from the list while veteran pacer James Anderson makes the cut.