Home / Cricket / News / IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players to go under hammer on Nov 24-25

The two-day event will begin at 12:30 PM local time (3:30 PM IST) on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:57 PM IST
The eagerly awaited TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction List has been revealed, featuring 574 players who will be part of the Mega Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, 2024. Out of the total list, 366 are Indian players whereas 208 names are from the overseas, including 3 from associate nations. The auction will showcase 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players.  The highest reserve price of INR 2 Crore has been set by 81 players, placing them in the top bracket. The two-day event will begin at 12:30 PM local time on Sunday, November 24, 2024. The auction list has some of the prominent names missing. The likes of Jofra Archer and Cameron Green are missing from the list while veteran pacer James Anderson makes the cut. 
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full list of players to go under hammer
2025 Set First Name Surname Country
M1 Jos Buttler England
M1 Shreyas Iyer India
M1 Rishabh Pant India
M1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa
M1 Arshdeep Singh India
M1 Mitchell Starc Australia
M2 Yuzvendra Chahal India
M2 Liam Livingstone England
M2 David Miller South Africa
M2 KL Rahul India
M2 Mohammad Shami India
M2 Mohammad Siraj India
BA1 Harry Brook England
BA1 Devon Conway New Zealand
BA1 Jake Fraser-Mcgurk Australia
BA1 Aiden Markram South Africa
BA1 Devdutt Padikkal India
BA1 Rahul Tripathi India
BA1 David Warner Australia
AL1 Ravichandaran Ashwin India
AL1 Venkatesh Iyer India
AL1 Mitchell Marsh Australia
AL1 Glenn Maxwell Australia
AL1 Harshal Patel India
AL1 Rachin Ravindra New Zealand
AL1 Marcus Stoinis Australia
WK1 Jonny Bairstow England
WK1 Quinton De Kock South Africa
WK1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan
WK1 Ishan Kishan India
WK1 Phil Salt England
WK1 Jitesh Sharma India
FA1 Syed Khaleel Ahmed India
FA1 Trent Boult New Zealand
FA1 Josh Hazlewood Australia
FA1 Avesh Khan India
FA1 Prasidh Krishna India
FA1 T. Natarajan India
FA1 Anrich Nortje South Africa
SP1 Noor Ahmad Afghanistan
SP1 Rahul Chahar India
SP1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka
SP1 Waqar Salamkheil Afghanistan
SP1 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka
SP1 Adam Zampa Australia
UBA1 Yash Dhull India
UBA1 Abhinav Manohar India
UBA1 Karun Nair India
UBA1 Angkrish Raghuvanshi India
UBA1 Anmolpreet Singh India
UBA1 Atharva Taide India
UBA1 Nehal Wadhera India
UAL1 Harpreet Brar India
UAL1 Naman Dhir India
UAL1 Mahipal Lomror India
UAL1 Sameer Rizvi India
UAL1 Abdul Samad India
UAL1 Vijay Shankar India
UAL1 Ashutosh Sharma India
UAL1 Nishant Sindhu India
UAL1 Utkarsh Singh India
UWK1 Aryan Juyal India
UWK1 Kumar Kushagra India
UWK1 Robin Minz India
UWK1 Anuj Rawat India
UWK1 Luvnith Sisodia India
UWK1 Vishnu Vinod India
UWK1 Upendra Singh Yadav India
UFA1 Vaibhav Arora India
UFA1 Rasikh Dar India
UFA1 Akash Madhwal India
UFA1 Mohit Sharma India
UFA1 Simarjeet Singh India
UFA1 Yash Thakur India
UFA1 Kartik Tyagi India
UFA1 Vyshak Vijaykumar India
USP1 Piyush Chawla India
USP1 Shreyas Gopal India
USP1 Mayank Markande India
USP1 Suyash Sharma India
USP1 Karn Sharma India
USP1 Kumar Kartikeya Singh India
USP1 Manav Suthar India
BA2 Mayank Agarawal India
BA2 Faf Du Plessis South Africa
BA2 Glenn Phillips New Zealand
BA2 Rovman Powell West Indies
BA2 Ajinkya Rahane India
BA2 Prithvi Shaw India
BA2 Kane Williamson New Zealand
AL2 Sam Curran England
AL2 Marco Jansen South Africa
AL2 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand
AL2 Krunal Pandya India
AL2 Nitish Rana India
AL2 Washington Sundar India
AL2 Shardul Thakur India
WK2 K.S Bharat India
WK2 Alex Carey Australia
WK2 Donovan Ferreira South Africa
WK2 Shai Hope West Indies
WK2 Josh Inglis Australia
WK2 Ryan Rickelton South Africa
FA2 Deepak Chahar India
FA2 Gerald Coetzee South Africa
FA2 Akash Deep India
FA2 Tushar Deshpande India
FA2 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand
FA2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India
FA2 Mukesh Kumar India
SP2 Allah Ghazanfar Afghanistan
SP2 Akeal Hosein West Indies
SP2 Keshav Maharaj South Africa
SP2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan
SP2 Adil Rashid England
SP2 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka
UBA2 Ricky Bhui India
UBA2 Swastik Chhikara India
UBA2 Aarya Desai India
UBA2 Shubham Dubey India
UBA2 Madhav Kaushik India
UBA2 Pukhraj Mann India
UBA2 Shaik Rasheed India
UBA2 Himmat Singh India
UAL2 Mayank Dagar India
UAL2 Anshul Kamboj India
UAL2 Mohd. Arshad Khan India
UAL2 Darshan Nalkande India
UAL2 Suyash Prabhudessai India
UAL2 Anukul Roy India
UAL2 Swapnil Singh India
UAL2 Sanvir Singh
First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

