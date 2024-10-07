Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Sanath Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka head coach until 2026 T20 World Cup

Sanath Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka head coach until 2026 T20 World Cup

Jayasuriya was appointed as the interim coach for the series against India, England and New Zealand but has now got the job on a permanent basis.

Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka head coach
Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka head coach
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lanka cricket team on a 2-year contract.

Jayasuriya was appointed as the interim coach for the series against India, England and New Zealand but has now got the job on a permanent basis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


His contract is from October 1st to March 31st 2026 as told by the Sri Lanka cricket board via a social media post.
 

The post on social media platform 'X' read, "Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team’s good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the ‘interim head coach.

The appointment came into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026."

Sri Lanka went onto beat India 2-0 in their first ODI series under the then interim coach Jayasuriya which showed the former Lankan captain's influence on the proceedings.

With Jayasuriya's contract running out after the 2026 T20 World Cup, it will be interesting to see how the Sri Lanka veteran prepares the side for the global event which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka as well.

Jayasuriya played 586 matches for his national side, scoring an impressive 21032 runs and 440 wickets across all formats is one of the best all-rounders produced by the country over the years.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table: IND, PAK, SL rankings in Group A

AUS W vs SL W HIGHLIGHTS, Women's T20 WC 2024: Australia begin with 6-wicket win against Sri Lanka

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Group A standings, top batters and bowlers

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W vs SL-W live time, playing 11, streaming

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bowlers shines as PAK beat SL by 31 runs

Topics :Sri Lanka cricket teamSanath JayasuriyaCricket

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story