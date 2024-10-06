Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India secures 1-0 series lead with dominant win over Bangladesh in Gwalior

India took a 1-0 lead in the series with a dominant seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Gwalior. Strong performances from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy sealed the victory.

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya
Anish Kumar Gwalior
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
India secured a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after Suryakumar Yadav's team claimed a convincing seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday, October 6. This marked the return of international cricket to Gwalior after 14 years, and the fans packed the new stadium, enthusiastically supporting every highlight for the Indian cricket team.

Chasing a modest total, India's opener Sanju Samson, alongside Abhishek Sharma, began aggressively from the start. Sharma struck two boundaries and a massive six down the ground before being run out in the second over. He managed to score 16 runs off just 7 balls. On the other hand, Samson took a more traditional approach, driving two fours straight down the ground with a straight bat.

However, Samson was dismissed for 29 runs from 19 balls, with Mehidy Hasan claiming his wicket. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also took the Bangladeshi bowlers to task, hitting powerful shots before being caught at backward square leg. He scored 29 runs from 14 deliveries, including two boundaries and three sixes, at a strike rate exceeding 200.

Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy ensured India successfully chased down the target, hitting boundaries and sixes with ease, achieving the win inside 12 overs. Hardik sealed the victory by dispatching a short ball towards mid-wicket for a six.


India Inning
132-3 (11.5 ov) CRR:11.15
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Sanju Samson (WK) c MR Hossain b MH Miraz 29 19 6 0 152.63
Abhishek Sharma runout (T Hridoy) 16 7 2 1 228.57
Suryakumar Yadav (C) c J Ali b M Rahman 29 14 2 3 207.14
Nitish Kumar Reddy Not out 16 15 0 1 106.67
Hardik Pandya Not out 39 16 5 2 243.75
Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 2, w 1, nb 0, p 0)
Total 132 (3 wkts, 11.5 Ov)
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Wide Economy
Shoriful Islam 2 0 17 0 0 8.5
Taskin Ahmed 2.5 0 44 0 0 15.53
Mustafizur Rahman 3 0 36 1 1 12
Rishad Hossain 3 0 26 0 0 8.67
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1 0 7 1 0 7

Earlier, Bangladesh, after being put in to bat, struggled for momentum once Arshdeep Singh removed their openers—Litton Das (4 off 2 balls) and Parvez Hossain Emon (8 off 9 balls)—early in the innings. Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto attempted to stabilise Bangladesh’s innings with a 26-run partnership. However, Varun Chakravarthy, who conceded 15 runs in his first over, ended Hridoy's innings in the seventh over. Meanwhile, debutant Mayank Yadav, India's fastest bowler, began his international career with a maiden over and soon claimed his first wicket, dismissing Mahmudullah in his following over.

Chakravarthy kept things tight from his end, deceiving the Bangladeshi batters and claiming multiple wickets in his T20 International return. Although Mayank did not secure a second wicket, he delivered a few well-placed yorkers and slower balls in the penultimate over.

"After three long years, it was definitely emotional for me. Feels nice to be back in the blues, it feels like a rebirth, I just want to stick to the process, that's what I have been following in the IPL as well, I don't want to go beyond what's there and I just want to stay in the present, that's why I don;t want to thing too much ot express too much," Varun said after the match.

Washington Sundar accounted for Shanto, and Hardik also chipped in with a wicket. Mehidy Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 35, as they laboured to a total of 127.

In the end, it was insufficient to prevent India’s batters from comfortably chasing down the target.

Bangladesh Inning
127-10 (19.5 ov) CRR:6.40
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Parvez Hossain Emon b A Singh 8 9 0 1 88.89
Litton Das (WK) c R Singh b A Singh 4 2 1 0 200
Najmul Hossain Shanto (C) c & b W Sundar 27 25 1 1 108
Towhid Hridoy c H Pandya b V Chakravarthy 12 18 2 0 66.67
Mahmudullah c W Sundar b M Yadav 1 2 0 0 50
Jaker Ali Anik b V Chakravarthy 8 6 0 1 133.33
Mehidy Hasan Miraz Not out 35 32 3 0 109.38
Rishad Hossain c H Pandya b V Chakravarthy 11 5 1 1 220
Taskin Ahmed runout (H Pandya / A Singh) 12 13 1 0 92.31
Shoriful Islam b H Pandya 0 2 0 0 0
Mustafizur Rahman b A Singh 1 5 0 0 20
Extras 8 (b 0, Ib 6, w 2, nb 0, p 0)
Total 127 (10 wkts, 19.5 Ov)
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Wide Economy
Arshdeep Singh 3.5 0 14 3 0 3.65
Hardik Pandya 4 0 26 1 1 6.5
Varun Chakravarthy 4 0 31 3 0 7.75
Mayank Yadav 4 1 21 1 0 5.25
Nitish Kumar Reddy 2 0 17 0 1 8.5
Washington Sundar 2 0 12 1 0 6

Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamSuryakumar YadavHardik Pandya

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

