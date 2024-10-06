Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pakistan vs England 1st Test playing 11, live telecast and streaming

Both Pakistan and England have announced their playing 11 a day before the start of the first Test on Monday

Pakistan vs England
Pakistan vs England
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
After thrashing Pakistan 3-0 on their home turf in 2022, the England cricket team is set to make their return to Pakistan for a three-match Test series, with the first of the three matches scheduled to begin on Monday, October 7, at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.
 
Pakistan will head into the series after losing to Bangladesh in their last Test series, while England defeated Sri Lanka in theirs.

Both teams have announced their playing 11 a day before the start of the first Test on Monday. Pakistan’s batting department will be led by skipper Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Saud Shakeel, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah will lead the bowling unit for the hosts.
 
On the other side, Ollie Pope will continue to lead England in the absence of their regular skipper Ben Stokes in Pakistan, with the experienced Joe Root and youngster Harry Brook by his side.
 
Pakistan vs England playing 11 for 1st Test
 
Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
 

England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir
 
Pakistan vs England head-to-head in Tests
 
In head-to-head records in Test cricket, Joe Root’s England have a slight upper hand over Shan Masood’s Pakistan.
  • Total matches: 89
  • Pakistan won: 21
  • England won: 29
  • Draw: 39
     
Pakistan vs England Test squads
 
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Noman Ali, Mir Hamza, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Huraira
 
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone

Pakistan vs England 1st Test live telecast and streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?
 
The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will start on Monday, October 7.
 
At what time will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test live toss take place on October 7?
 
The live toss for the Pakistan vs England 1st Test will take place at 10 AM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between Pakistan vs England 1st Test start on October 7?
 
The Pakistan vs England 1st Test will begin at 10:30 AM IST in Multan.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match in India?
 
The live telecast of the 1st Test match between Pakistan and England will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match in India?
 
The live streaming of the 1st Test match between Pakistan and England will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 
Topics :England vs PakistanEngland cricket teamPakistan cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

