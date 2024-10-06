'I kept thinking about it': Varun on not getting selected for Indian team

India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy made a triumphant return to international cricket in the 1st T20 International against Bangladesh on October 6, 2024, at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. After a three-year absence from the national team, Chakravarthy delivered an impressive performance that played a crucial role in India's seven-wicket victory, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chakravarthy, whose last international appearance was in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, had faced a challenging period following India's early exit from the tournament. He was picked in Indian squad on the basis of his performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) but the Tamil Nadu bowler failed to replicate the performance in the T20 World Cup, in which India lost to Pakistan and New Zealand.



His return to international cricket was also not easy as a catch has been dropped off the first ball on his bowling and he conceded 15 runs in the first over itself.



However, he made a strong comeback, showcasing his trademark deceptive bowling. He went on to claim three wickets, demonstrating his resilience and skill on his much-anticipated return. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reflecting on his time away from the Indian team, Chakravarthy shared that the past three years had been tough.



"Definitely, it has been a long three years. Whenever a series was announced, I would wonder, "Why isn’t my name there?" I kept thinking about it, and that motivated me to push myself further. I decided I shouldn't give up; I should go all out to make a comeback," 33-year-old Chakravarthy said in post-match press conference.

Chakravarthy’s first wicket in his comeback game was crucial, breaking a potentially threatening partnership. His ability to deceive the Bangladeshi batters with his variations made a significant impact. He consistently kept the scoring rate in check, restricting Bangladesh to a modest total of 127.

Speaking about his comeback, Chakravarthy emphasised the importance of his family’s support, alongside the backing of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Board, which helped him improve his skills during the challenging period.



Chakravarthy, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders, also talked about former mentor Gautam Gambhir and said that he is a man of few words.



"I have been working with him, but he’s a man of few words. We didn’t talk much, but we only focused on the game. However, this was my first match with him in the Indian team, and I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and getting to know him better, first in KKR, then in Sri Lanka and now here," Varun added.



Chakravarthy also explained that technical adjustments in his bowling action helped him alot over the years.



"I used to be a side-spin bowler, but now I’ve shifted to an over-spin model, which is a minor technical adjustment in spin bowling, transitioning from side-spin to over-spin. It took me about two years to make this shift, testing it in domestic matches like the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League)," Varun added further.



India will next play against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 9. The New Delhi wicket is expected to be a batting paradise with ball coming onto bat, helping the batters to hit through the line.



