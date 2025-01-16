Tilly Corteen-Coleman: From sibling rivalry to representing England

Tilly Corteen-Coleman’s journey into cricket began with a simple goal: to keep up with her older brother, Hugo. But what started as sibling rivalry soon transformed into a passion for the sport. At just 17, the slow left-arm bowler has already made waves, taking four wickets in four balls during the 2024 Charlotte Edwards Cup for South East Stars, before becoming the youngest player and wicket-taker in the history of The Hundred. England squad looking to play competitive cricket

ALSO READ: U19 Women's WC: Kirsty McColl thrilled to follow in her sister's footsteps Now, as she joins the England squad for the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, Corteen-Coleman is determined to help her team build on their runners-up finish in 2023. “We want to have fun but also play high-quality, competitive cricket,” she said, adding that the team’s motto, “evolve, embrace, enjoy,” will guide their efforts on the field. She praised the players from the 2023 squad, including Surrey teammate Ryana MacDonald-Gay, whose success has propelled her into the senior squad. Corteen-Coleman, eager to make her mark, is focused on improving the team’s performance.

Corteen-Coleman’s rise in cricket has been rapid. At six years old, she joined her local club, St Lawrence and Highland Court, primarily to keep up with her competitive brother. “I couldn’t bear the thought of him being better than me at something,” she explained. But her passion grew quickly, and by the time she reached junior school, she knew she wanted to be a cricketer.

Under the guidance of her under-11s coach, David Sear, she switched from seam bowling to spin, realizing her potential. Throughout her journey with Kent pathways, Corteen-Coleman received coaching from cricket legends like Laura Marsh, Lydia Greenway, Charlotte Edwards, and Tammy Beaumont.

In 2024, she had a breakthrough season, after receiving a late call-up to South East Stars’ pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi. She soon played in Sri Lanka with the England U19s and was drafted by Southern Brave for The Hundred. Corteen-Coleman took four wickets in four balls against Northern Diamonds and claimed Australian captain Meg Lanning as her first victim in The Hundred, marking the beginning of a whirlwind journey.

With her potential, Corteen-Coleman is set to play a vital role in England’s pursuit of success in the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.