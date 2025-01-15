Smriti Mandhana scores fastest hundred in women's ODI by an Indian batter

Star Indian batter and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana created history on Wednesday as she scored the fastest century ever by an Indian women's batter in ODIs during the third and final match against Ireland at Rajkot. Mandhana reached her century in just 70 balls, breaking the previous record set by her regular captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, who took 87 balls for her century against South Africa last year. Mandhana's stunning knock of 135 runs came off just 80 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and seven sixes. She added 231 runs for the first wicket with Pratika Rawal (154) to lead India to a record total of 435 for 5, which is the highest ODI score by an Indian team—men’s and women’s combined.

First Asian to smash 10 ODI centuries

Mandhana’s century also marked her 10th ODI ton, making her the first-ever Asian batter to reach this landmark. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu follows with nine centuries. Mandhana now joins an elite list, with Australia's Meg Lanning leading the charge with 15 centuries, followed by New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (13 centuries) and England's Tammy Beaumont (10 centuries).

Most centuries in women's ODIs

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 MM Lanning (AUS-W) 2011-2023 103 102 16 4602 152* 53.51 92.2 15 21 SW Bates (NZ-W) 2006-2024 168 162 16 5838 168 39.98 80.01 13 36 S Mandhana (IND-W) 2013-2025 97* 97 6 4209 136 46.25 87.63 10 30 TT Beaumont (ENG-W) 2009-2025 126 116 12 4220 168* 40.57 75.5 10 22 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) 2013-2025 114 101 19 3750 148* 45.73 94.69 9 21 AMCJK Athapaththu (SL-W) 2010-2024 107 107 5 3713 195* 36.4 75.68 9 17 CM Edwards (ENG-W) 1997-2016 191 180 23 5992 173* 38.16 65.29 9 46 L Wolvaardt (SA-W) 2016-2024 101 100 14 4303 184* 50.03 71.9 8 34 SC Taylor (ENG-W) 1998-2011 126 120 18 4101 156* 40.2 69.77 8 23 KL Rolton (AUS-W) 1995-2009 141 132 32 4814 154* 48.14 73.69 8 33 SFM Devine (NZ-W) 2006-2024 152 139 13 3990 145 31.66 85 8 16 HK Matthews (WI-W) 2014-2024 87 84 3 2540 141 31.35 72.34 7 6

Record-equalling 7 sixes in an innings

The seven sixes Mandhana hit during this innings equals the record for the most sixes by an Indian women's batter in an ODI. Harmanpreet Kaur also hit seven sixes during her explosive knock of 171 not out off 115 balls against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final. Additionally, Mandhana has now equalled Kaur’s record for the most sixes hit by an Indian women’s batter in ODIs, with both players having 52 sixes in the format.

Stellar performances in 2024

Mandhana’s recent form has been nothing short of exceptional. In 16 ODIs since the start of 2024, she has amassed 996 runs at an average of 62.25, with four centuries and five fifties. Her best score in this period stands at 136. No other batter has accumulated 700 runs in ODIs in this timeframe. (With PTI inputs)