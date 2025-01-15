Ranji Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings, streaming details in India

The highly recognised red-ball domestic cricket tournament of India -- Ranji Trophy -- is all set to resume after a brief hiatus, with its next round of matches starting Thursday (January 23). As per tradition, the group stage matches of the tournament will be played in a four-day format. The next round of Ranji Trophy 2025 is also highly anticipated as multiple members of India’s regular Test squad, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, etc., are expected to be part of their respective domestic teams after their recent failures in Test cricket.

Apart from group stage games of the Elite groups, the Plate league final between Goa and Nagaland is also scheduled for the January 23–26 window of Ranji Trophy 2025.

Ranji Trophy 2025: Format

ALSO READ: All eyes on Kohli as many Indian stars are ready for Ranji Trophy 2nd round The tournament is divided into two categories: the Elite category with 32 teams split into four groups, and the Plate category with six teams. In the Elite category, teams played each other once within their group, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. In the Plate category, teams also played each other once, with the top four advancing to the knockout stage, while the bottom two competed for fifth and sixth positions. A playoff was held for third and fourth positions. The two Plate finalists earned promotion to the Elite category for the 2025–26 season, while the bottom two teams across all Elite groups, based on points and quotient, were relegated to the Plate category.

Ranji Trophy 2025: Full list of teams (Elite)

Andhra cricket team

Assam cricket team

Baroda cricket team

Bengal cricket team

Bihar cricket team

Chandigarh cricket team

Chhattisgarh cricket team

Delhi cricket team

Gujarat cricket team

Haryana cricket team

Himachal Pradesh cricket team

Hyderabad cricket team

Jammu & Kashmir cricket team

Jharkhand cricket team

Karnataka cricket team

Kerala cricket team

Madhya Pradesh cricket team

Maharashtra cricket team

Meghalaya cricket team

Mumbai cricket team

Odisha cricket team

Puducherry cricket team

Punjab cricket team

Railways cricket team

Rajasthan cricket team

Saurashtra cricket team

Services cricket team

Tamil Nadu cricket team

Tripura cricket team

Uttar Pradesh cricket team

Uttarakhand cricket team

Vidarbha cricket team

Ranji Trophy 2025: Full list of teams (Plate)

Nagaland

Mizoram

Sikkim

Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh

Goa

Ranji Trophy 2025: Full schedule (Elite)

Date Teams Group Venue Result Time (Local) Oct 11-14 Tripura vs Odisha Elite A Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala Match abandoned without a ball bowled 8:45 AM Oct 11-14 Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Elite D Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Intl Stadium, Raipur Match drawn 9:15 AM Oct 11-14 Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu Elite D SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore Tamil Nadu won by an innings and 70 runs 9:30 AM Oct 11-14 Baroda vs Mumbai Elite A Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Baroda won by 84 runs 9:30 AM Oct 11-14 Railways vs Chandigarh Elite D Govt Model Sr Sec School, Chandigarh Railways won by 181 runs 9:30 AM Oct 11-14 Punjab vs Kerala Elite C St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram Kerala won by 8 wickets 9:30 AM Oct 11-14 Bihar vs Haryana Elite C Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak Haryana won by an innings and 43 runs 9:30 AM Oct 11-14 Vidarbha vs Andhra Elite B Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur Vidarbha won by 74 runs 9:30 AM Oct 18-21 Tripura vs Meghalaya Elite A Meghalaya Cricket Association Ground, Shillong Tripura won by an innings and 17 runs 8:30 AM Oct 18-21 Bengal vs Bihar Elite C Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani Match abandoned (rain) 9:00 AM Oct 18-21 Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Elite D Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Match drawn 9:30 AM Oct 18-21 Maharashtra vs Mumbai Elite A Sharad Pawar Academy, Mumbai Mumbai won by 9 wickets 9:30 AM Oct 26-29 Mumbai vs Tripura Elite A Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala Match drawn 8:45 AM Oct 26-29 Railways vs Saurashtra Elite D Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot Railways won by 37 runs 9:30 AM Oct 26-29 Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Elite B Rajiv Gandhi Intl Stadium, Dehradun Vidarbha won by 266 runs 9:30 AM Nov 6-9 Maharashtra vs Odisha Elite A Barabati Stadium, Cuttack Odisha won by 3 wickets 9:00 AM Nov 6-9 Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Elite C Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Bengal won by 11 runs 9:30 AM Nov 6-9 Mumbai vs Odisha Elite A Sharad Pawar Academy, Mumbai Mumbai won by an innings and 103 runs 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Bengal vs Haryana Elite C TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Elite B TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Elite C TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Elite C TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Assam vs Railways Elite D TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Elite D TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Elite D TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Saurashtra vs Delhi Elite D TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Karnataka vs Punjab Elite C TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Elite B TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Maharashtra vs Baroda Elite A TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Elite A TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Meghalaya vs Odisha Elite A TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Tripura vs Services Elite A TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Elite B TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh Elite B TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 23-26 Puducherry vs Andhra Elite B TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 30-Feb 02 Bengal vs Punjab Elite C TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 30-Feb 02 Kerala vs Bihar Elite C TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 30-Feb 02 Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Elite C TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 30-Feb 02 Saurashtra vs Assam Elite D TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 30-Feb 02 Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh Elite D TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 30-Feb 02 Railways vs Delhi Elite D TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 30-Feb 02 Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Elite D TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 30-Feb 02 Karnataka vs Haryana Elite C TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Jan 30-Feb 02 Andhra vs Rajasthan Elite B TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Feb 08-12 D1 vs B2 Quarter Final 4 TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Feb 08-12 C1 vs A2 Quarter Final 3 TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Feb 08-12 B1 vs D2 Quarter Final 2 TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Feb 08-12 A1 vs C2 Quarter Final 1 TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Feb 17-21 TBC vs TBC Semi Final 1 TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Feb 17-21 TBC vs TBC Semi Final 2 TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM Feb 26-Mar 02 TBC vs TBC Final TBC, TBC TBD 9:30 AM

Ranji Trophy 2025: Full schedule (Plate)

Date Teams Group Venue Result Time (Local) Jan 26-30 Goa vs Nagaland Plate Final TBC TBD 9:30 AM

Ranji Trophy 2025: Match timings, telecast and streaming details

When will Ranji Trophy 2025 action resume?

The Ranji Trophy 2025 action will resume from January 23, with the Elite group teams returning for group stage matches, while the Plate group final between Goa and Nagaland is also scheduled to take place.

What time does the toss take place in Ranji Trophy 2025?

The toss for Ranji Trophy 2025 matches takes place at 9 am IST.

What time do the matches begin in Ranji Trophy 2025?

The matches in Ranji Trophy 2025 begin at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 matches in India?

The live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 matches in India will be available on Sports 18 Networks.

Where to watch the live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2025 matches in India?

The live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2025 matches in India will be available on the JioCinema app and website.