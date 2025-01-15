Ranji Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings, streaming details in India

The highly recognised red-ball domestic cricket tournament of India -- Ranji Trophy -- is all set to resume after a brief hiatus, with its next round of matches starting Thursday (January 23). As per tradition, the group stage matches of the tournament will be played in a four-day format. The next round of Ranji Trophy 2025 is also highly anticipated as multiple members of India’s regular Test squad, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, etc., are expected to be part of their respective domestic teams after their recent failures in Test cricket.
Apart from group stage games of the Elite groups, the Plate league final between Goa and Nagaland is also scheduled for the January 23–26 window of Ranji Trophy 2025.
Ranji Trophy 2025: Format
The tournament is divided into two categories: the Elite category with 32 teams split into four groups, and the Plate category with six teams. In the Elite category, teams played each other once within their group, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. In the Plate category, teams also played each other once, with the top four advancing to the knockout stage, while the bottom two competed for fifth and sixth positions. A playoff was held for third and fourth positions. The two Plate finalists earned promotion to the Elite category for the 2025–26 season, while the bottom two teams across all Elite groups, based on points and quotient, were relegated to the Plate category.
Ranji Trophy 2025: Full list of teams (Elite)
Also Read
- Andhra cricket team
- Assam cricket team
- Baroda cricket team
- Bengal cricket team
- Bihar cricket team
- Chandigarh cricket team
- Chhattisgarh cricket team
- Delhi cricket team
- Gujarat cricket team
- Haryana cricket team
- Himachal Pradesh cricket team
- Hyderabad cricket team
- Jammu & Kashmir cricket team
- Jharkhand cricket team
- Karnataka cricket team
- Kerala cricket team
- Madhya Pradesh cricket team
- Maharashtra cricket team
- Meghalaya cricket team
- Mumbai cricket team
- Odisha cricket team
- Puducherry cricket team
- Punjab cricket team
- Railways cricket team
- Rajasthan cricket team
- Saurashtra cricket team
- Services cricket team
- Tamil Nadu cricket team
- Tripura cricket team
- Uttar Pradesh cricket team
- Uttarakhand cricket team
- Vidarbha cricket team
Ranji Trophy 2025: Full list of teams (Plate)
- Nagaland
- Mizoram
- Sikkim
- Manipur
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Goa
Ranji Trophy 2025: Full schedule (Elite)
|Date
|Teams
|Group
|Venue
|Result
|Time (Local)
|Oct 11-14
|Tripura vs Odisha
|Elite A
|Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala
|Match abandoned without a ball bowled
|8:45 AM
|Oct 11-14
|Chhattisgarh vs Delhi
|Elite D
|Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Intl Stadium, Raipur
|Match drawn
|9:15 AM
|Oct 11-14
|Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu
|Elite D
|SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu won by an innings and 70 runs
|9:30 AM
|Oct 11-14
|Baroda vs Mumbai
|Elite A
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Baroda won by 84 runs
|9:30 AM
|Oct 11-14
|Railways vs Chandigarh
|Elite D
|Govt Model Sr Sec School, Chandigarh
|Railways won by 181 runs
|9:30 AM
|Oct 11-14
|Punjab vs Kerala
|Elite C
|St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram
|Kerala won by 8 wickets
|9:30 AM
|Oct 11-14
|Bihar vs Haryana
|Elite C
|Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak
|Haryana won by an innings and 43 runs
|9:30 AM
|Oct 11-14
|Vidarbha vs Andhra
|Elite B
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
|Vidarbha won by 74 runs
|9:30 AM
|Oct 18-21
|Tripura vs Meghalaya
|Elite A
|Meghalaya Cricket Association Ground, Shillong
|Tripura won by an innings and 17 runs
|8:30 AM
|Oct 18-21
|Bengal vs Bihar
|Elite C
|Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
|Match abandoned (rain)
|9:00 AM
|Oct 18-21
|Tamil Nadu vs Delhi
|Elite D
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Match drawn
|9:30 AM
|Oct 18-21
|Maharashtra vs Mumbai
|Elite A
|Sharad Pawar Academy, Mumbai
|Mumbai won by 9 wickets
|9:30 AM
|Oct 26-29
|Mumbai vs Tripura
|Elite A
|Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala
|Match drawn
|8:45 AM
|Oct 26-29
|Railways vs Saurashtra
|Elite D
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
|Railways won by 37 runs
|9:30 AM
|Oct 26-29
|Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand
|Elite B
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl Stadium, Dehradun
|Vidarbha won by 266 runs
|9:30 AM
|Nov 6-9
|Maharashtra vs Odisha
|Elite A
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|Odisha won by 3 wickets
|9:00 AM
|Nov 6-9
|Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh
|Elite C
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|Bengal won by 11 runs
|9:30 AM
|Nov 6-9
|Mumbai vs Odisha
|Elite A
|Sharad Pawar Academy, Mumbai
|Mumbai won by an innings and 103 runs
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Bengal vs Haryana
|Elite C
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Rajasthan vs Vidarbha
|Elite B
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh
|Elite C
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh
|Elite C
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Assam vs Railways
|Elite D
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh
|Elite D
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh
|Elite D
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Saurashtra vs Delhi
|Elite D
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Karnataka vs Punjab
|Elite C
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Rajasthan vs Vidarbha
|Elite B
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Maharashtra vs Baroda
|Elite A
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir
|Elite A
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Meghalaya vs Odisha
|Elite A
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Tripura vs Services
|Elite A
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Gujarat vs Uttarakhand
|Elite B
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh
|Elite B
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 23-26
|Puducherry vs Andhra
|Elite B
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 30-Feb 02
|Bengal vs Punjab
|Elite C
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 30-Feb 02
|Kerala vs Bihar
|Elite C
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 30-Feb 02
|Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh
|Elite C
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 30-Feb 02
|Saurashtra vs Assam
|Elite D
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 30-Feb 02
|Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh
|Elite D
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 30-Feb 02
|Railways vs Delhi
|Elite D
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 30-Feb 02
|Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu
|Elite D
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 30-Feb 02
|Karnataka vs Haryana
|Elite C
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Jan 30-Feb 02
|Andhra vs Rajasthan
|Elite B
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Feb 08-12
|D1 vs B2
|Quarter Final 4
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Feb 08-12
|C1 vs A2
|Quarter Final 3
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Feb 08-12
|B1 vs D2
|Quarter Final 2
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Feb 08-12
|A1 vs C2
|Quarter Final 1
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Feb 17-21
|TBC vs TBC
|Semi Final 1
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Feb 17-21
|TBC vs TBC
|Semi Final 2
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
|Feb 26-Mar 02
|TBC vs TBC
|Final
|TBC, TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
Ranji Trophy 2025: Full schedule (Plate)
|Date
|Teams
|Group
|Venue
|Result
|Time (Local)
|Jan 26-30
|Goa vs Nagaland
|Plate Final
|TBC
|TBD
|9:30 AM
Ranji Trophy 2025: Match timings, telecast and streaming details
When will Ranji Trophy 2025 action resume?
The Ranji Trophy 2025 action will resume from January 23, with the Elite group teams returning for group stage matches, while the Plate group final between Goa and Nagaland is also scheduled to take place.
What time does the toss take place in Ranji Trophy 2025?
The toss for Ranji Trophy 2025 matches takes place at 9 am IST.
What time do the matches begin in Ranji Trophy 2025?
The matches in Ranji Trophy 2025 begin at 9:30 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 matches in India?
The live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 matches in India will be available on Sports 18 Networks.
Where to watch the live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2025 matches in India?
The live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2025 matches in India will be available on the JioCinema app and website.