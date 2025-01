Virat Kohli left annoyed by Mumbai crowd as he makes his way to Alibaug

Virat Kohli’s love for privacy is no secret, and it’s clear that his frustration with the overwhelming fan attention in India is a constant struggle. The Indian cricket legend, who often speaks about his preference for the calm of foreign countries, found himself once again cornered by eager fans in Mumbai. This time, Kohli’s patience was visibly tested as a crowd of enthusiastic admirers swarmed him for selfies, blocking his way. In a rare moment of visible frustration, Kohli, with a sharp tone, was heard telling the crowd, "Bhai, Mera Raasta Mat Roko mera" (Brothers, don’t block my way). ALSO READ: PCB hopeful of Rohit attending opening ceremony of Champions Trophy

Virat visibly annoyed by crowd The incident was caught on camera, capturing a fleeting moment of the cricketer's annoyance as he was forced to gently push a fan aside to continue his journey. The scene unfolded as Kohli tried to catch a ferry to Alibaug with his wife, Anushka, in tow. Fans' enthusiasm for their hero had gone beyond admiration and into an invasive frenzy, forcing the star to remind them of his need for personal space.