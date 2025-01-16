Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Virat Kohli left annoyed by Mumbai crowd as he makes his way to Alibaug

Virat Kohli left annoyed by Mumbai crowd as he makes his way to Alibaug

Kohli, with a sharp tone, was heard telling the crowd, "Bhai, Mera Raasta Mat Roko mera" (Brothers, don't block my way).

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Virat Kohli’s love for privacy is no secret, and it’s clear that his frustration with the overwhelming fan attention in India is a constant struggle. The Indian cricket legend, who often speaks about his preference for the calm of foreign countries, found himself once again cornered by eager fans in Mumbai.  This time, Kohli’s patience was visibly tested as a crowd of enthusiastic admirers swarmed him for selfies, blocking his way. In a rare moment of visible frustration, Kohli, with a sharp tone, was heard telling the crowd, "Bhai, Mera Raasta Mat Roko mera" (Brothers, don’t block my way).  ALSO READ: PCB hopeful of Rohit attending opening ceremony of Champions Trophy 
 
Virat visibly annoyed by crowd  The incident was caught on camera, capturing a fleeting moment of the cricketer’s annoyance as he was forced to gently push a fan aside to continue his journey. The scene unfolded as Kohli tried to catch a ferry to Alibaug with his wife, Anushka, in tow. Fans’ enthusiasm for their hero had gone beyond admiration and into an invasive frenzy, forcing the star to remind them of his need for personal space.  Check the latest updates on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
In a parallel turn of events, speculation has mounted over whether Kohli will make a return to domestic cricket, specifically the Ranji Trophy, to regain his red-ball form ahead of India’s next Test series in June. The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has included Kohli in the list of probables, but uncertainty remains over his participation. With no immediate Test matches on the horizon, some experts question the wisdom of Kohli’s return to the format. As the debate rages on, the cricket world waits to see if the icon will once again grace the domestic stage, or if his focus will remain on international duties.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India women's team creates new record, scores highest ODI total for country

Smriti Mandhana scores fastest hundred in women's ODI by an Indian batter

Ranji Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings, streaming details in India

Sundar Pichai joins Indian tech leaders in £80M bid for London cricket team

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinals: Full list of teams and schedule

Topics :Virat KohliIndia cricket team

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story