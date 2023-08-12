Home / Cricket / News / WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first
LiveNew Update

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

West Indies vs India Live Updates: While India made no changes in the playing 11, West Indies have brought in Jason Holder, Shai Hope and Odean Smith in places of Alzarri Joseph, Charles and Chase

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs West Indies 4th T20 Live Score and Updates

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
After winning the third T20 in Guyana comprehensively, Hardik Pandya-led side will be eyeing a big win and a 2-2 parity in the five-match series. Team India will take on West Indies in the fourth match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. 
7:36 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies win toss, opts to bat first

7:32 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies coaching staff impart important lessons to net bowlers

7:31 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: India’s record at Lauderhill

7:26 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies T20 record in Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill

7:16 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: What do Team India players think when they hear USA?

7:05 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: Why matches in Miami significant from next year’s T20 World Cup's perspective?

7:02 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: When Team India landed in Miami

7:01 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies coach Darren Sammy wants fans of Men in Maroon in stadium

7:01 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lists out plans for the Florida leg

6:59 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies ready for the big game

6:50 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: What has happened so far in the series?

6:49 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: What will India be looking for?

6:48 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live coverage

7:36 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies win toss, opts to bat first

 
West Indies captain Rovman Powell wins the toss and decides to bat first. Odean Smith has come in for Roston Chase, Shai Hope has been brought in for Johsnon Charles while Jason Holder is back in the mix for the West Indies. 

India on the other hand India made no change in the playing 11 and they are going in with the same team that played the third T20 in Providence, Guyana. 
 

7:32 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies coaching staff impart important lessons to net bowlers

7:31 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: India’s record at Lauderhill

 
Team Indi have played six T20 Internationals at the Lauderhill stadium in USA and have won four of them with one match being washed out and another won by West Indies by one run.
 

7:26 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies T20 record in Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill

West Indies record at Luaderhill
Matches Played Won Lost No Result
       
10 03 06 01

7:16 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: What do Team India players think when they hear USA?

7:05 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: Why matches in Miami significant from next year’s T20 World Cup's perspective?

 
With the USA hosting ICC 2024 T20I World Cup matches, this is a great opportunity for Broward County Stadium as the USA’s leading cricket venue to be showcasing two of the most exciting teams in world cricket ahead of next year’s World Cup.
 

7:02 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: When Team India landed in Miami

7:01 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies coach Darren Sammy wants fans of Men in Maroon in stadium

7:01 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lists out plans for the Florida leg

6:59 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies ready for the big game

6:50 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: What has happened so far in the series?

 
The series, which began in Trinidad, saw West Indies earn a four-run close win in Tarouba. It moved to Providence in Georgetown Guyana and the Windies again won by two wickets to take a 2-0 lead. India managed to fight back in the third game to win it by seven wickets.
 

6:49 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: What will India be looking for?

 
After winning the third T20 in Guyana comprehensively, Hardik Pandya-led side will be eyeing a big win and a 2-2 parity in the five-match series.
 

6:48 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live coverage

 
Hello and welcome to the Business Standard’s live coverage of the West Indies vs India 4th T20 international from the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. We will bring you all the updates from the game. Stay tuned. 
 

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

