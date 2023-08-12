WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

The series, which began in Trinidad, saw West Indies earn a four-run close win in Tarouba. It moved to Providence in Georgetown Guyana and the Windies again won by two wickets to take a 2-0 lead. India managed to fight back in the third game to win it by seven wickets. Now as the series has moved to a new destination, both teams, with different goals in their minds, will be seeking similar results.
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Playing 11
India Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Umran Malik
West Indies Playing 11
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy
IND vs WI TOSS Results
West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and decides to bat first. Odean Smith came in for Roston Chase, Shai Hope was brought in for Johsnon Charles while Jason Holder was back in the mix for the West Indies in place for Alzarri Joseph.
West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for free
The live telecast of India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 4th T20I for free
