WI vs IND 4th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies win toss, opt to bat first

After winning the third T20 in Guyana comprehensively, Hardik Pandya-led side will be eyeing a big win and a 2-2 parity in the five-match series. Team India will take on West Indies in the fourth match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The series, which began in Trinidad, saw West Indies earn a four-run close win in Tarouba. It moved to Providence in Georgetown Guyana and the Windies again won by two wickets to take a 2-0 lead. India managed to fight back in the third game to win it by seven wickets. Now as the series has moved to a new destination, both teams, with different goals in their minds, will be seeking similar results. India vs West Indies 4th T20I Playing 11 India Playing 11 Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Umran Malik West Indies Playing 11 Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy IND vs WI TOSS Results West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and decides to bat first. Odean Smith came in for Roston Chase, Shai Hope was brought in for Johsnon Charles while Jason Holder was back in the mix for the West Indies in place for Alzarri Joseph. West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for free The live telecast of India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 4th T20I for free Stay tuned for India vs West Indies live score and match updates here