India skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday made it clear that his team will continue to play with seven batters as he doesn't want to compromise on the bowling front.

India's long tail was questioned after the loss in the first two games of the five-match series against West Indies.

Speaking after India's seven-wicket win in the third T20, Hardik said seven batting options are enough in the playing eleven.



Form is temporary. Surya is permanent!



