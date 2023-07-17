World Cup fever: Airfares to Ahmedabad up 350% for India-Pakistan fixture

Airfares for flights to Ahmedabad have registered a steep hike, increasing by as much as 350 per cent from major cities, The Times of India (ToI) reported. This is because of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup Cricket match at the Motera stadium on October 15. Cricket fans, key personalities, and sponsors have already started making their bookings for the fixture taking the hotel and flight prices to new highs.





Also Read: Advance bookings cost Rs 50K per night in Ahmedabad

A round trip from Chennai to Ahmedabad now costs a whopping Rs 45,425 per person for non-stop flights. The fares are high even when tickets are booked three months in advance on July 15. Under normal conditions, this trip would cost around Rs 10,000, travel industry insiders told the newspaper.

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. The opening match, the final, and the India-Pakistan contest have been scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With high demand in sight, fares for flights to Ahmedabad from major Indian cities have jumped manifold for October 14-16. Flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad have registered a fare increase of 203 per cent and 339 per cent, respectively, the ToI report said.





Also Read: OYO to add 500 hotels in host cities for upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup Talking about the increase in flight ticket prices, the chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Virendra Shah, said that the steep hike was due to the high demand during the match days. "While the opening and final match days haven't generated significant traction, there is immense excitement surrounding the India-Pakistan match," Shah told ToI.

Given the high occupancy levels for the match days, hotels in Ahmedabad have already seen astonishing price-rise. Major five-star hotels have already sold out 60 per cent of their rooms and suites for the match days. Notably, the matches are scheduled to be played in October, almost three months from now.