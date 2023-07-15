PCB to seek more home games in Asia Cup citing Sri Lanka's rainy weather

With Asia Cup and World Cup debates in focus, Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to get more matches for the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have the hosting rights for the series, due to India denying to travel to the neighbouring country, the PCB was forced to accept the hybrid model in which a few matches will be played in Pakistan and the remaining in Sri Lanka.

The India-Pakistan marquee clash will also be played in Sri Lanka reportedly. The official schedule is still not out though.

Citing a PCB source, India Today wrote, “Pakistan will take the stance at the ACC meeting that with a rainy weather forecast for venues in Sri Lanka which is to host nine games of the Asia Cup, Pakistan should be allowed to host more than four games at home.”

The PCB is further considering expanding the venues too from just Lahore. Multan is being considered as the other venue with the opening match to be played there.

''The authorities in charge have expressed their desire to commence the event with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan where they expect a bigger crowd compared to Lahore,'' the source added.

Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played from August 31 to September 17, 2023. The matches are to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan qualified by their ICC rankings.

Nepal have made it to their first-ever Asia Cup after winning the Asian Cricket Council Men’s Cup Premier Cup 2023 in which they defeated teams like UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.