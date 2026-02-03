Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / News / GG vs DC LIVE SCORE WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi win the toss, opt to field first in Vadodara
Live New Update

GG vs DC LIVE SCORE WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi win the toss, opt to field first in Vadodara

Delhi Capitals Women are aiming for a fourth consecutive final appearance. Led by Jemimah Rodrigues, DC W finished third in the league, securing four wins and four losses.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
GG vs DC WPL 2026 eliminator live score
GG vs DC WPL 2026 eliminator live score

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 as Gujarat Giants Women (GG W) take on Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) in the Eliminator match tonight, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Delhi skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.
 
The winner will advance to the summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB W), while the loser will bow out of the tournament, making this a high-stakes battle.
 
Gujarat Giants Women have had a memorable journey so far, finishing second on the points table with five wins from eight matches. Their standout moment came with their historic first-ever win over Mumbai Indians Women this season, earning them a spot in the playoffs. Their campaign has been built on solid all-round performances, with key contributions from Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner.
 
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals Women are aiming for a fourth consecutive final appearance. Led by Jemimah Rodrigues, DC W finished third in the league, securing four wins and four losses. While their consistency has been evident, they’ll need to bring their A-game in this do-or-die encounter.
 
It promises to be an exciting contest as both teams have a lot to play for in this knockout clash.  
 
WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Playing 11
 
Gujarat Giants Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad  Delhi Capitals Women Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
 
WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Live telecast
 
The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Live streaming
 
The live streaming of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.
 
Stay tuned for WPL 2026 Eliminator match updates and live scores from Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals here.
 

7:16 PM

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball now as the anticipation builds up among the players and fans.

7:09 PM

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

Gujarat Giants Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
 
Delhi Capitals Women Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

7:01 PM

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Jemimah wins the toss!

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.

6:45 PM

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Vadodara as the high stakes clash gets the anticipation going among the crowd now.

6:30 PM

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DC eyeing another final spot!

Delhi Capitals Women are striving for their fourth consecutive final appearance. Under the leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues, DC W finished third in the league with four wins and four losses. While their performance has been steady, they will need to bring their best form to this crucial, must-win match.

6:20 PM

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE SCORE UPDATES: GG primed to get final spot!

Gujarat Giants Women have enjoyed an impressive campaign, securing second place on the points table with five victories from eight games. A defining highlight of their season was their landmark first-ever win against Mumbai Indians Women, which earned them a spot in the playoffs.

The team’s success has been driven by strong all-round performances, with notable contributions from Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner.

6:13 PM

GG vs DC WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE SCORE UPDATES: All to play for in Vadodara!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2026 Eliminator encounter between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. With a high stakes clash tonight, both sides will give it their all and one will book a final date with RCB. Toss at 7 PM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsCricket News

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News