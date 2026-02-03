GG vs DC LIVE SCORE WPL 2026 Eliminator: Final spot at stake in Vadodara; Toss at 7 PM IST

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 as Gujarat Giants Women (GG W) take on Delhi Capitals Women (DC W) in the Eliminator match tonight, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

The winner will advance to the summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB W), while the loser will bow out of the tournament, making this a high-stakes battle.

Gujarat Giants Women have had a memorable journey so far, finishing second on the points table with five wins from eight matches. Their standout moment came with their historic first-ever win over Mumbai Indians Women this season, earning them a spot in the playoffs. Their campaign has been built on solid all-round performances, with key contributions from Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals Women are aiming for a fourth consecutive final appearance. Led by Jemimah Rodrigues, DC W finished third in the league, securing four wins and four losses. While their consistency has been evident, they’ll need to bring their A-game in this do-or-die encounter.

It promises to be an exciting contest as both teams have a lot to play for in this knockout clash.

WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Playing 11

Gujarat Giants playing 11: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharati Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals playing 11: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Live telecast

The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Eliminator match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 Eliminator GG vs DC: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2026 Eliminator match between GG and DC will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

Stay tuned for WPL 2026 Eliminator match updates and live scores from Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals here.