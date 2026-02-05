RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE WPL 2026 Final: RCB bowling first; Action underway in Vadodara

The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) final is set for a thrilling showdown at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Delhi Capitals once again, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. in a repeat of the 2024 final. RCB, who secured their maiden title that year at DC’s expense, are now aiming for a second crown. Meanwhile, Delhi is hoping to finally break their final appearance curse as they reach their fourth consecutive title clash.

RCB head into the final full of confidence after finishing top of the league. Skipper Smriti Mandhana has led her team superbly, with a strong opening partnership alongside Grace Harris. The middle order, including Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, and Georgia Wareham, has been consistent, while the bowling attack, spearheaded by Lauren Bell and Sneh Rana, has been firing. Shreyanka Patil has also been key in the spin department, making RCB a well-rounded side.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Final: RCB vs DC pitch report and Vadodara Stadium key stats On the other hand, Delhi earned their spot through the eliminator after an up-and-down season. Their strength lies in a disciplined bowling attack led by Marizanne Kapp, Nandini Sharma, and left-arm spinner Shree Charani. Batting stars Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, and captain Jemimah Rodrigues will need to step up if Delhi are to finally lift the trophy.

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC: Playing 11

Delhi Capitals Women Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC: Live Telecast: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans.

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC: Live Streaming: The live streaming of the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

