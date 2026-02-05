RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE WPL 2026 Final: RCB bowling first; Closing ceremony to begin soon
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) final is set for a thrilling showdown at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Delhi Capitals once again, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. in a repeat of the 2024 final. RCB, who secured their maiden title that year at DC’s expense, are now aiming for a second crown. Meanwhile, Delhi is hoping to finally break their final appearance curse as they reach their fourth consecutive title clash.
RCB head into the final full of confidence after finishing top of the league. Skipper Smriti Mandhana has led her team superbly, with a strong opening partnership alongside Grace Harris. The middle order, including Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, and Georgia Wareham, has been consistent, while the bowling attack, spearheaded by Lauren Bell and Sneh Rana, has been firing. Shreyanka Patil has also been key in the spin department, making RCB a well-rounded side.
On the other hand, Delhi earned their spot through the eliminator after an up-and-down season. Their strength lies in a disciplined bowling attack led by Marizanne Kapp, Nandini Sharma, and left-arm spinner Shree Charani. Batting stars Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, and captain Jemimah Rodrigues will need to step up if Delhi are to finally lift the trophy.
WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC: Playing 11
Delhi Capitals Women Playing 11: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell
6:41 PM
RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES WPL 2026 final: Smriti Mandhana wins the toss!
RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.
6:34 PM
RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS UPDATES WPL 2026 final: Toss to take place soon!
The toss has been a little preponed to around 6:45 PM IST as the closing ceremony will be taking place right after that before the first ball is bowled on the night.
6:18 PM
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026 final: DC having to do more for the final spot!
Delhi secured their place in the final through the eliminator after a fluctuating season. Their key strength is a tight bowling attack, spearheaded by Marizanne Kapp, Nandini Sharma, and left-arm spinner Shree Charani. To clinch the title, batting stalwarts Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, and captain Jemimah Rodrigues will need to deliver when it matters most.
6:11 PM
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026 final: Can DC take their revenge?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals once more, replicating the 2024 final. RCB, who claimed their first-ever title at DC's cost that year, are now setting their sights on a second championship. On the other hand, Delhi is determined to end their title drought.
6:01 PM
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026 final: Who will be crowned champion in Vadodara?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2026 final clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. Jemimah and co. would be looking to lift their maiden title on the night as RCB will look to put another star on the shirt tonight with Smriti leading the Red and Gold brigade. Toss at 7 PM IST.
