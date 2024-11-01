India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: Toss at 9 AM IST
IND vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: With Mumbai pitch expected to be a rank turner, the captain winning the toss will like to bat first at Wankhede Stadium
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant
In a high-stakes encounter, India’s men, led by Rohit Sharma, step onto the field at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium today, determined to avoid a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third and final Test of the series. The toss carries immense weight as the Mumbai pitch is expected to be a rank turner, likely to challenge batters from the outset.
Interestingly, the last time India entered a home Test having already lost a series was at Wankhede two decades ago, where a fierce turning track set the stage for a dramatic, low-scoring victory against Australia. Echoing the determination of that historic match, head coach Gautam Gambhir has assured that there are no fitness concerns, no last-minute additions, and, given the context of the World Test Championship, no intention of resting players.
With the full squad fit and ready, a final call remains on the second seamer’s slot, with Akash Deep and Mohammad Siraj vying for the position. For India, it’s all on the line as they look to defend their home turf and keep their World Test Championship ambitions alive.
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11
India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul/Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep/Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham is at 9 AM IST today.
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live telecast in India
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live streaming in India
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match in India on the application and website.
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here
8:32 AM
3rd Test LIVE UPDATES | Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand series 2024
|Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand series 2024
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Rachin Ravindra
|2
|4
|247
|82.33
|76.95
|25
|5
|2
|Devon Conway
|2
|4
|201
|50.25
|64.84
|27
|3
|3
|Sarfaraz Khan
|2
|4
|170
|42.5
|71.73
|20
|3
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|2
|4
|155
|38.75
|64.58
|20
|3
|5
|Rishabh Pant
|2
|4
|137
|34.25
|77.84
|13
|5
|6
|Will Young
|2
|4
|122
|40.67
|54.95
|16
|1
|7
|Tom Latham
|2
|4
|116
|29
|55.24
|15
|-
|8
|Virat Kohli
|2
|4
|88
|22
|55
|10
|1
|9
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2
|4
|85
|21.25
|56.29
|6
|2
|10
|Glenn Phillips
|2
|3
|71
|35.5
|54.2
|5
|3
8:19 AM
3rd Test LIVE UPDATES | Here's what Gautam Gambhir said ahead of Mumbai Test
"Obviously, it's hurting. And it's good that it's hurting. Because it should hurt. Because every time you lose a game, be it at home or be it away from home, it should hurt. And that hurt will make us better. Sometimes people say that it should not hurt. But it should hurt when you're playing for your country. What's wrong in being in that position? And the more, especially for the youngsters, it's hurting them, I'm sure they're going to push themselves to keep getting better. Because that is exactly what we want them to be. Pushing themselves every day to be a better cricketer. And to do something special. Because if we have results like what we had in Kanpur, then we might as well have results like this. And take that hurt and keep moving forward"
8:08 AM
3rd Test LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand squad vs India
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman
7:59 AM
3rd Test LIVE UPDATES | India squad vs New Zealand
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul
7:57 AM
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As India look to avoid the clean sweep, the toss once again gained importance.
Stay tuned for live updates toss, playing 11 and then the Day 1 action.
First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 7:53 AM IST