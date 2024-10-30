India vs New Zealand 3rd Test pitch report, Wankhede Stadium key stats

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India not only need a win to avoid a whitewash but also to stay in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
Team India will play their third and final Test match against New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, aiming to avoid a humiliating series whitewash at home against the Kiwis. Reports suggest that the Indian team management has requested a rank turner pitch at Wankhede to assist the spinners from the first session of play.
 
Notably, Indian batters struggled against a Kiwi spin attack that is not even considered world-class. Mitchell Santner, for instance, took 13 wickets in the Pune Test, with 19 of the 20 wickets for India falling to spin.
 
India not only need a win to avoid a whitewash but also to stay in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
 
Mumbai pitch report for India vs New Zealand 3rd Test
 
Usually, Mumbai’s red soil provides favourable conditions for batters as it allows the ball to come on to the bat. However, the management’s reported request for a rank turner might mean a different experience this time. If so, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja could enjoy a successful outing in the final Test.
 
India to go with the same spinners for IND vs NZ 3rd Test?

Washington Sundar, who joined the side recently, delivered an impressive bowling performance, taking 11 wickets in the match, including his maiden five-wicket haul. He is likely to continue in the third Test, with Kuldeep Yadav ruled out due to injury, as informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Ashwin and Jadeja are also expected to feature, providing additional batting strength.
 
India’s record at Wankhede Stadium in Tests
 
India have played 26 Test matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, winning 12 over the years. The hosts have lost 7 matches, while the remaining 7 have ended in a draw. New Zealand, on the other hand, have played only 3 matches at this venue, losing 2 and winning 1.
 
The last Test match at Wankhede was also between India and New Zealand, with India emerging victorious by a margin of 372 runs in 2021.  Highest run-scorer at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai  (Tests) 
Highest run scorers at Wankhede Stadium in Tests
Player Span Matches Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
SM Gavaskar (IND) 1975-1986 11 20 - 1122 205 56.1 1748 51.2 5 3 - 132 3
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1993-2013 11 19 - 921 148 48.47 1634 56.36 1 8 - 125 9
DB Vengsarkar (IND) 1978-1988 10 17 4 631 164* 48.53 1372 45.99 2 2 1 74 4
R Dravid (IND) 1997-2011 7 13 2 619 100* 56.27 1594 38.83 1 4 - 75 1
SMH Kirmani (IND) 1976-1984 9 13 3 477 102 47.7 801 43.19 2 1 2 57 0
V Kohli (IND) 2011-2021 5 8 - 469 235 58.62 799 58.69 1 3 1 43 3
RJ Shastri (IND) 1981-1988 6 10 2 457 142 57.12 874 39.13 2 1 1 32 8
N Kapil Dev (IND) 1978-1993 11 16 1 428 69 28.53 540 77.59 - 1 1 54 0
CH Lloyd (WI) 1975-1983 2 4 2 355 242* 177.5 - 0 1 1 - 22 6
GR Viswanath (IND) 1975-1981 8 14 - 349 95 24.92 413 45.52 - 2 - 40 0
CA Pujara (IND) 2012-2021 4 6 - 348 135 58 728 47.8 2 - 1 37 1
AI Kallicharran (WI) 1975-1978 2 3 1 319 187 159.5 315 59.36 1 1 - 40 0
V Sehwag (IND) 2002-2012 5 9 - 302 147 33.55 434 69.58 1 1 1 43 4
K Srikkanth (IND) 1981-1988 4 7 - 267 94 38.14 371 71.96 - 3 2 33 4
VG Kambli (IND) 1993-1994 2 3 - 264 224 88 456 57.89 1 - 1 30 0
  Highest Wicket-takers in tests at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai 
Highest wicket-takers in Tests at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4w 5w
R Ashwin (IND) 2011-2021 5 10 1444 240.4 36 700 38 6/55 18.42 2.9 38 4 3
A Kumble (IND) 1993-2006 7 14 2192 365.2 102 831 38 5/90 21.86 2.27 57.68 4 1
N Kapil Dev (IND) 1978-1993 11 21 1827 304.3 83 770 28 5/70 27.5 2.52 65.25 1 1
Harbhajan Singh (IND) 2001-2012 5 10 1104 184 43 512 24 7/48 21.33 2.78 46 1 2
KD Ghavri (IND) 1975-1980 6 11 1033 172.1 32 569 23 5/33 24.73 3.3 44.91 2 2
IT Botham (ENG) 1980-1981 2 4 596 99.2 23 239 22 7/48 10.86 2.4 27.09 1 3
PP Ojha (IND) 2011-2013 3 6 890 148.2 29 421 22 6/47 19.13 2.83 40.45 - 4
NS Yadav (IND) 1979-1986 6 12 1389 231.3 61 575 22 5/131 26.13 2.48 63.13 2 1
DR Doshi (IND) 1979-1981 4 8 900 150 42 305 20 5/39 15.25 2.03 45 - 2
CA Walsh (WI) 1987-1994 2 4 490 81.4 14 237 17 6/79 13.94 2.9 28.82 1 2
RJ Shastri (IND) 1981-1988 6 10 1449 241.3 69 509 17 4/45 29.94 2.1 85.23 2 -
Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 1976-1988 2 4 491 81.5 16 259 15 6/49 17.26 3.16 32.73 2 1
BS Bedi (IND) 1975-1978 4 7 1425 237.3 78 525 15 5/27 35 2.21 95 1 1
AY Patel (NZ) 2021-2021 1 2 443 73.5 15 225 14 10/119 16.07 3.04 31.64 1 1
BS Chandrasekhar (IND) 1975-1978 4 6 1064 177.2 35 497 14 5/116 35.5 2.8 76 1 1
 
First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

