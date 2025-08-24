Cape Town, Durban among venues revealed for ICC ODI World Cup 2027

ALSO READ: Cheteshwar Pujara retires: A look at his five greatest Test knocks The countdown to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 has officially begun, with Cricket South Africa (CSA) unveiling the cities and stadiums set to host matches. The tournament, jointly staged with Zimbabwe and Namibia, will see the return of ODI World Cup action to African soil after 24 years. CSA highlighted that beyond the cricketing spectacle, the event is being shaped as a continental celebration, offering fans an atmosphere unlike any other World Cup before.

What’s the latest

CSA announced eight South African cities as host venues: Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London and Paarl. Between them, they will stage 44 games of the competition, while Zimbabwe and Namibia will share another 10 fixtures. The organising body said the schedule allocation reflects a commitment to spreading the reach of the tournament not only in major metros but also in areas where cricket audiences are still growing.

Who’s leading the charge To steer preparations, CSA introduced the Local Organising Committee Board (LOCB) for the 2027 World Cup. Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has been named Independent Chairman of the LOCB. He will be supported by a diverse panel of independent directors, non-independent members and ex-officio representatives. CSA emphasised that this mix of skill sets — spanning governance, education, finance and law — will deepen the event’s strategic planning while ensuring strong delivery standards. Voices from the top CSA President Rihan Richards said the World Cup’s return to Africa was an opportunity to reconnect the game with the continent and inspire a wave of future fans. He noted that the long gap since 2003 adds significance to the 2027 edition. Board Chairperson Pearl Maphoshe remarked that the tournament must reflect South Africa’s spirit of inclusivity and diversity, promising an atmosphere that is both vibrant and unique to the region.