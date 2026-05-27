Datanomics: Women's cricket still a loss-making proposition for ICC

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 starts in a few weeks. The International Cricket Council’s (ICC’s) annual financial statements over the last decade reveal that the marquee Women’s World Cups, in both one-day international (ODI) and T20 formats, have largely remained loss-making, even though viewership numbers for recent events have shot up.
ICC said the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup generated 5.2 billion video views, up from 1.5 billion in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup — a staggering rise of nearly 247 per cent. This made it the most digitally engaged women’s cricket event in history.