Is England's Gus Atkinson the best surprise pick for ODI World Cup 2023?

“If you asked me six months ago, I would have said my goal is to just play cricket for England. And now, I probably go, 'I would like to play for England in the next year'," said Gus Atkinson speaking to ESPNCricinfo a few weeks ahead of the World Cup squad announcement. The manifestation is now a reality as he played for the English side in a T20 international match against New Zealand on 1 September 2023.

Angus Alexander Patrick Atkinson sounds too long a name to strike a chord with anyone, and perhaps that’s why he is called just Gus, short for his first name Angus. Atkinson landed his dream maiden call-up to international cricket after being named in England’s provisional squad for the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. He was named in the main squad announced on Sunday, September 17, 2023 as well.

He is being touted as the perfect replacement for Jofra Archer—the injured hero of the 2019 World Cup.

Another cap for Gus Atkinson



And good to see a familiar face in the huddle, @StuartBroad8 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvNZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 8, 2023

"He roughed me up on a few occasions when I was still playing and marked my card. He's a real asset for us, and we're delighted to give him an opportunity," added the former England international.

Before making his World Cup debut, Archer had also played only three official ODIs. With Atkinson in the squad for the four-match ODI series against New Zealand and most likely to feature in the three-match ODI series against Ireland, he would also be less than 10 matches old before making his World Cup debut.

Gus has got gas in the tank: Can clock 90 miles per hour at will

Like Archer, Atkinson can bowl quickly without appearing dangerous in his run-up. Those who have watched the Surrey bowler in action would agree that he also possesses a deadly bouncer and can make the ball talk even after pitching at the three-quarters length.

In the ongoing Hundred, he bowled at 95 miles per hour (153 kilometres per hour) in a game against Welsh Fire. He even bounced English white ball captain Jos Buttler and roughed him up a few times, prompting the Manchester Originals skipper to enquire about the new kid on the block from Invincibles bowling coach Azhar Mahmood.

Speaking about how he hits the length hard and can swing the ball, former England skipper Sir Alastair Cook, who was also Atkinson’s maiden First-Class wicket, said, “I was impressed. He can hit a very good, hard natural length.”

Cook said that Atkinson reminded him a bit of Mark Wood, another of England's speed merchants. “It doesn't look like it takes too much effort for him to bowl quickly, so you would say there is probably a bit more in the tank. He also has raw skills to be able to move the ball—a bit like when I first saw Mark Wood."

Can handle the willow, but Atkinson is also injury-prone like Archer

Much like Archer, the tall Surrey bowler is also prone to injury. Atkinson's early progress was hampered by injury. Having seen his Surrey academy mates Ollie Pope and Sam Curran make all-format England debuts, Atkinson was doubting his career progress. But the player did not have much on his hands as stress fractures in 2017, 2018, and 2019 kept him away from the game.

Even when he would be fit, he would bowl with shortened run-ups and muted enthusiasm in fear of getting injured. "I watched a video of myself bowling in 2020 or 2021 and I couldn't believe it. I was like, ‘Oh my God, is that me?’

I was running very slowly; it almost looked like I wasn't trying. And that wasn't the case, but I think I was holding myself back because of maybe a fear of injury or a fear of not performing,” Gus told ESPNCricinfo.

Surrey second XI coach Vikram Solanki’s advice to bowl as quickly as possible changed Atkinson’s approach towards his bowling in early 2020.

Much like other England express pacers—Archer and Wood—Atkinson is no mug with the bat either. Even after batting at nine and 10 mostly, the right-handed batter has an average of 28 in First-Class cricket with a best score of 91. He has to his name three fifties as well. It is rare for a fast bowler to be that good with the bat.

"The other key thing is that he can bat. In this Surrey side, you see him wandering in at nine or 10, and he looks in no trouble whatsoever and plays some gorgeous shots. By the back end of his career, he could end up batting as high as six or seven. He's that good," BBC's cricket commentator Mark Church said about Atkinson's batting.

Improvement after a personal disaster: Atkinson has been a fighter

Atkinson’s career was nourished by his mother Caroline, who would keep mailing Surrey to know about the progress of her child, who she felt was sure to make it big. But soon after seeing him make his First-Class debut in 2020, Atkinson’s mother passed away in a tragic car accident.

"It was difficult. We've just sort of, just carried on our lives really, there's not too much you can do apart from that. I went into training three, four days after because I needed to get out of the house. I just needed to get away and escape,” Gus said about his situation at the time of his mother’s untimely death.

Since that incident, Atkinson has improved himself by leaps and bounds, making his T20 debut in the Vitality Blast, playing for franchise teams like Islamabad United (Pakistan Super League) and Desert Vipers (UAE’s ILT20). Even in the 2022 county season, the pacer picked up 20 wickets in just five games, which was way better than his 22 wickets in nine games performance of the 2020 season. Getting an England call-up and then becoming the best debutant bowler is probably the icing on the cake so far.