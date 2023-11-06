Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Sri Lanka govt sacked cricket board; Ranatunga named interim panel chief

Sri Lanka govt sacked cricket board; Ranatunga named interim panel chief

The action followed a public outcry and calls by Ranasinghe to Shammi Silva-led Sri Lanka Cricket to resign after team were bundled out for a mere 55 runs in Mumbai on November 2

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arjuna Ranatunga

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

After facing a 302-run thrashing from India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lankan government sacked the team's cricket board on Monday. 

The action followed a public outcry and calls by Ranasinghe to Shammi Silva-led Sri Lanka Cricket to resign after team were bundled out for a mere 55 runs in Mumbai on November 2. Since the defeat, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

The riot police was placed to protect the building.
Ranatunga to head new interim panel of Sri Lanka Cricket

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

The committee also has three retired judges, two of them female, and former SLC chair Upali Dharmadasa.

This marked the return of Ranatunga, who also headed a similar interim committee in 2008, at the helm of affairs of Sri Lankan cricket.

Ranatunga, who headed the National Sports Council appointed by Ranasinghe, has been questioning the Silva administration.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Silva was elected as SLC chief in May for his third successive term which was to run until 2025.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Reserve day controversy: Ex-Sri Lanka captain lashes out at ICC and ACC

Asia Cup final IND vs SL Playing 11: Sundar in for Axar in India's XI

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

World Cup 2023: Tickets for India's semi-final being sold for Rs 300,000

World Cup: In touch with medical panel - Sri Lanka on Delhi air pollution

World Cup 2023: Special to equal my hero's record - Kohli on 49th ODI ton

World Cup: Needed Virat Kohli to go out and play the situation - Rohit

World Cup: Virat deserves all credit for batting in afternoon - Jadeja

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupICC World CupSri Lanka cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story