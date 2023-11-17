World Cup: Discounts galore, games, and dhol waala at eateries, cinemas

As cricket fever sweeps the nation, restaurants and cinemas are bracing for a surge in revenues and full houses this Sunday when India takes on Australia in the men’s cricket World Cup final.

Eateries are pulling out all the stops to make the most of the high-stakes event, with special menus, discounts, and games planned alongside the match. Monkey Bar, a lounge bar in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, is already fielding calls from eager fans trying to book a spot in advance. "Everybody at Monkey Bar is excited because India is in the final. We are putting up massive LED screens at many points in the unit, which will make it a lovely destination to enjoy the match in a group,” says Ashwin Dsouza, president, operations, Monkey Bar.

Bira91 Taproom in Gurugram’s Cyberhub is offering a 15 per cent discount to customers who come in wearing the Indian cricket jersey to the screening and will also have a dhol waala on the spot. “Bira 91 being one of the sponsors has truly created excitement not only for our consumers but also for our team. We witnessed a massive jump in footfall during all the World Cup matches and needless to say that all India matches were housefull,” says Arjun Toor, head of marketing at Bira91 Taproom. “We are expecting a 100 per cent rise in footfall over usual Sundays, and queries have already started pouring in since last evening.”

It is also expecting a 100 per cent jump in revenue on the night of the World Cup final.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli’s one8 Commune in Juhu Mumbai is organising “Powerplay at the Dining Table”, where patrons can predict team India’s runs during key overs and savour victory with exclusive dishes and drinks. “Embrace the sporting spirit as you cover the cost of your wagered item if luck doesn’t swing your way,” says Agnibh Mudi, corporate chef at the establishment.

The restaurant is also offering exclusive desserts for the occasion: ‘The King Kohli’, a tart shell filled with caramelised white chocolate ganache, and roasted macadamia nuts, topped with a coffee mousse; and ‘Love Struck’, with an almond and cocoa sponge, vanilla bean mascarpone cream, and 64 per cent manjari dark chocolate mousse, all encased in a red glaze.

Blue Bop café and bar in Khar is offering exclusive match-day deals of 3+1 on beers and two free beers on an order of any four domestic beers. “We aren’t sold out, but we are getting reservations at a high speed for the screening on Sunday. We are expecting a 30-40 per cent increase in revenue on the day,” says founder Eesha Sukhi.

Cinema chain PVR INOX, too, is hoping to recreate a stadium-like atmosphere for fans by screening the final match at its cinemas in more than 45 cities. “Since the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa was held on November 16, we opened advances for the finals only late Thursday night; over 45 per cent advance tickets have already been sold out in our theatres,” says Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX.

“This will be a grand festival taking the thrill of the World Cup to newer heights. Fans can enjoy the unlimited refills of popcorn and drinks while cheering for India,” he adds.