Datanomics: Kerala set to become India's first extreme poverty-free state

Kerala is all set to make history as India’s first extreme poverty-free state on November 1, the 69th anniversary of its formation. The Kerala government does not define ‘extreme poverty’ on the basis of any poverty line, but through multidimensional parameters like access to food, health, shelter and a specified income. China is the only country which claims to have eradicated extreme poverty in 2020. However, its definition was based on a lower poverty line than that of the World Bank and access to similar facilities, as in the case of Kerala.

Kerala leads the way since 2005 As many as 64,006 families were identified in 14 districts by the Kerala government as living in extreme poverty in 2021.