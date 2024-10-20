How India has gradually lowered its reliance on Canada for pulses imports?

However, data shows that since mid-2023-24, India steadily reduced its reliance on Canada for these imports. Russia and Ukraine increased their share in India’s matar imports, while Turkey also emerged as a significant supplier. For masur, Australia has overtaken Canada as India’s primary supplier since FY24, with this trend accelerating in FY25.

India’s diplomatic conflict with Canada has cast a shadow on the import of two major pulses: matar (peas) and masur (lentils). Relations between the two nations worsened since the June 2023 killing of Canadian national Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with Canada accusing India of involvement — claims India denies.

“Until FY21, peas were imported under HS code 071310, which includes both green and yellow peas. Between FY16 and FY18, India became a dumping ground for large quantities of matar. Currently, only yellow peas with HS code 07131010 are being imported. From December to September, we may import 2.2 million tonnes of yellow peas,” said Rahul Chauhan, commodity analyst, iGrain India.



However, a decade ago, Canada dominated India’s pulse imports. In FY16, Canada supplied 92 per cent of India’s masur and 61 per cent of its matar. By July 2024, Canada’s share dropped to 38 per cent for masur and 31 per cent for matar.

