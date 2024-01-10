India leads in valuation premium but not in EPS growth, shows data

The domestic markets are the most expensive vis-à-vis their historical averages but the earnings growth is no longer the fastest.According to an analysis by CLSA, India price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is nearly 30 per cent higher than its historical average, while two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) earnings growth (FY 24-26) estimates stand at 14 per cent.The top markets in terms of earnings growth expectations for the next two financial years are South Korea and South Africa. Despite leading the charts in terms of earnings growth, both countries are currently trading at a discount to their long-term P/E multiples.