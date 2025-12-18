Home / Economy / Interviews / Datanomics: More women seek jobs, but stiff labour market a challenge

Datanomics: More women seek jobs, but stiff labour market a challenge

Despite a sharp rise in women's labour force participation, India has seen little improvement in female employment rates or women's share in labour income

Women worker, Women employee
premium
Women’s employment rate has increased only marginally in India between 2017 and 2023 | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The labour force participation rate (LFPR) for women in India has increased in recent years — this is frequently cited as a positive signal for woman empowerment in the country. However, latest data from the World Inequality Lab shows that these gains have not translated into a significant rise in employment rate for women or higher relative earnings vis-à-vis men.
 
Indian women’s share in labour income stagnant
 
The share of labour income earned by women in India has remained unchanged at around 15.7 per cent between 2017 and 2023. It is also significantly lower than countries like Bangladesh, South Africa and Brazil. Women in Pakistan, however, had a lower share in labour income, according to data from the World Inequality Lab. 
Source: World Inequality Lab
 
 
Only marginal rise in women’s employment rate
 
Women’s employment rate has increased only marginally in India between 2017 and 2023, in line with the trend witnessed in women’s share in labour income. 
Note: Employment rate is calculated on the basis of women aged 15-64 employed in any form of economic work irrespective of status (salaried work, self-employed, unpaid work) and sector | Source: World Inequality Lab
 
 
Supply-demand mismatch
 
The sharp rise in women’s LFPR has expanded supply faster than demand in the labour market, which partially explains the stagnation in women’s labour income share and little change in employment rate. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Right time for mkt-linked DAP rates with minimal farmer impact: FAI chief

We expect deposit rates to moderate after this rate cut, says RBI

Premium

India's FY26 growth forecast likely to be revised upwards: Harald Finger

Premium

We should look at FDI from China with safeguards: CII President Memani

Premium

Want labour machinery to focus on defaulting firms: Labour Secretary

Topics :unemployment ratewomen employmentWage growth

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story