India should make data centres expand clean power supply: Nicholas Stern

I think it is justified. Europe has a high carbon price, which raises the cost of producing steel and other goods. Ensuring that imports face the same carbon price levels the playing field, and that is not protectionism. It is justified under World Trade Organization rules and precedents. It also accelerates the shift to cleaner production.

But I have argued directly to EU leaders that the mechanism must be designed so that it does not become protectionist. It should be confined to a few industries, such as steel, cement, and aluminium, where carbon content can be measured directly and where it is possible to check whether the exporting country has carbon pricing or equivalent policies. If the mechanism is extended widely and lacks transparency, protectionism can be smuggled in. So the problem is not the essence of the policy but the way it might be applied.