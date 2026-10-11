India needs to lift the poor, not take down the rich: Daniel Waldenström

He is an old colleague and a friend. We agree that an inclusive approach to the economy matters and that income differences matter to the economy and to people. That is why I have spent 20 years studying the subject and building databases with him. We disagree on the role of growth. I think it creates resilience and solutions, even for the environment. Light-emitting diode lighting is an example: a private-sector innovation that gives us light using a fraction of the energy. For India, that would be key, and it requires entrepreneurs. When they become wealthy, that is a signal that they have done something right. They took risks; most do not succeed, but some lead the way. So, for me, the rich are not the problem; they are part of the solution.