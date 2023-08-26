86% of employees feel reskilling can help decrease unemployment: Report

Over 86 per cent of respondents feel reskilling and upskilling can reduce unemployment and help employees easily adapt to the evolving demands of the modern work environment, a report said on Saturday.

The report by HR solutions provider Genius Consultants revealed that 86 per cent of employees interviewed feel reskilling and upskilling can help in reducing unemployment, however, 8 per cent disagreed saying that it will not have much effect on the current scenario.

With the rapid advancement of technology and its integration into various work processes, 88 per cent of employees consider reskilling and upskilling is crucial for professional growth, it added.

The report is based on an online survey among 1,148 employees from June 14 to July 25, across sectors including banking and finance, construction and engineering, education, FMCG, hospitality, HR solutions, IT, ITES and BPO, logistics, manufacturing, media among others.

The report further revealed that 77 per cent of employees interviewed believed that online courses play a crucial role in facilitating skill development for individuals, whereas 17 per cent hold a contrary opinion.

This is indeed an important factor to be considered as in today's date, there are multiple portals and websites that provide multiple courses for skill enhancement, the report stated.

But, only 39 per cent of respondents are of the opinion that online reskilling certifications are holding the same value as traditional institutional degrees.

However, 49 per cent do not share this belief, indicating room for further awareness about the significance of online certifications, said the report.

Many organisations still don't accept online certifications as valid, which is a viewpoint that might need to be changed since we are moving towards a future where everything will be depending on technology, web and cloud, said the report.