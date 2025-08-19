Home / Economy / News / Bihar economy expected to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2046-47: CII report

Bihar economy expected to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2046-47: CII report

In the immediate term, the state's economy is estimated to grow more than double at $219 billion by 2030-31, in an optimistic scenario, industry body CII said in its report

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit
The policy offers a wide range of incentives, including capital subsidies, power and rental rebates employment generation and skill training grants, SGST reimbursements and land subsidies.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 6:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bihar's economy is likely to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2046-47 considering the huge underlying potential of the state, according to a report released on Tuesday.

In the immediate term, the state's economy is estimated to grow more than double at $219 billion by 2030-31, in an optimistic scenario, industry body CII said in its report.

"CII estimates Bihar's economy to more than double by 2030-31 and reach $219 billion levels (the optimistic scenario). Over a longer horizon, the economy is expected to reach the size of $1.1 trillion by 2046-47," said the report titled "Bihar: A $1-trillion Economy," released at the 4th CII East India Summit here.

According to the report, Bihar is emerging as a unique opportunity for investors buoyed by rapid economic transformation, demographic advantage, and policy-driven dynamism.

The state is one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

In 2023-24, Bihar recorded a GSDP of Rs 8.54 lakh crore, growing at 14.4 per cent at current prices, surpassing India's growth rate of 12 per cent for the corresponding year, it said.

This surge is the result of sustained structural improvements underpinned by policy reforms, expanding infrastructure and a deliberate pivot towards industrial growth.

Traditionally known for its rich agricultural base, Bihar is now strategically shifting its focus towards agro-based industries, IT and IT-enabled services (ITES), textiles and leather sectors, manufacturing and healthcare among others, the report stated.

In 2016, the state launched the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy for promoting industrial development in the region. The policy was further amended in 2020 and extended till 2025 to make it more investor-friendly, CII said in the report.

The policy offers a wide range of incentives, including capital subsidies, power and rental rebates employment generation and skill training grants, SGST reimbursements and land subsidies.

Besides, the state government has also been very proactive in terms of notifying policies for other emerging industries such as biofuel, logistics, startups, IT, tourism and exports among others, as per the report.

In addition, the single-window system, digital land records, and pro-business reforms are enhancing the ease of doing business, while the Startup Bihar initiative is nurturing grassroots innovation, CII said in its report.

Stating that Bihar's economy has several comparative advantages that underpin the target of $1 trillion by 2047, the report said, adding that the state is blessed with abundant natural resources, including fertile land, minerals, and water.

These resources offer immense potential for various industries, such as agriculture, food processing, and manufacturing, it said.

Moreover, the majority of the state remains a rural economy with a 12 per cent urbanisation compared to 35 per cent at the all-India level. This presents a huge economic opportunity for the state to plug in, it said, adding that this also would mean a growing consumer market.

Also with nearly 58 per cent of the state's 12.7 crore residents under the age of 25, it has the youngest population among Indian states. This creates a vast, trainable, and cost-elective workforce -- critical for industries, the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mudra Yojana NPAs against outstanding loans rise to 9.8% at end of FY25

GST reforms could help India's fiscal revenues, says S&P Global Ratings

Indian EV makers face heat from China's export curbs on rare earth magnets

Union Cabinet approves six-lane Bhubaneswar bypass project worth ₹8,308 cr

Icra pegs Q1 GDP growth rate at 6.7% on higher govt capex, exports

Topics :Bihareconomy

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story