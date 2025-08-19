China's export restrictions on rare earth magnets impacting EV makers

China's export restriction on key rare earth magnets has resulted in a supply chain bottleneck and impacted domestic industries, including electric vehicle manufacturers, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said consultations have been held regularly with relevant stakeholders to explore measures to address the issue.

He also said that Ministry of Mines has been working to ensure supply chain resilience for critical minerals, including rare earth elements, which are used in producing rare earth magnets, as they are key materials for different sectors including EVs.