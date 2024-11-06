Cabinet approves PM-Vidyalaxmi to provide aid to meritorious students

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide monetary support to meritorious students through education loans for both public and private institutions.

Under the scheme, any meritorious student admitted to quality higher education institutions (QHEIs) will be eligible for collateral-free and guarantor-free loans from banks and financial institutions.

The loans will cover the full amount of tuition fees and other course-related expenses.

According to a government statement, an outlay of Rs 3,600 crore has been allocated from 2024-25 to 2030-31, with the scheme expected to benefit over 22 lakh students each year who are eligible for PM-Vidyalaxmi support.

“The Cabinet has approved the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme to provide financial support to meritorious students, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent any youth in India from pursuing quality higher education,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at a press conference.

Under the scheme, loan amounts up to Rs 7.5 lakh will be provided with a 75 per cent credit guarantee by the central government, supporting banks to expand coverage under the scheme.

Interest subvention payments will be made via e-vouchers and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallets.

Additionally, for students with an annual family income up to Rs 8 lakh, the scheme offers a 3 per cent interest subvention on loans up to Rs 10 lakh, benefiting one lakh students annually.

“Both government and private banks and financial institutions will participate in PM-Vidyalaxmi,” Vaishnaw stated.

The scheme will be implemented through a unified government portal, where students admitted to QHEIs can apply for education loans and interest subvention.

The list of eligible institutions will be updated annually based on the latest NIRF ranking, starting with 860 qualifying QHEIs.

The criteria for institutes covered under the scheme include all top higher education institutions (HEIs) ranked within the top 100 in overall, category-specific, and domain-specific rankings by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The scheme will also extend to state government-run HEIs ranked between 101 and 200 in the NIRF, along with all central government-run HEIs.

The PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme aims to supplement the Central Sector Interest Subsidy (CSIS) and Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans (CGFSEL), two component schemes under the PM-USP scheme implemented by the Department of Higher Education.

Under the PM-USP CSIS, students with an annual family income up to Rs 4.5 lakh pursuing technical or professional courses from approved institutions receive full interest subvention during the moratorium period for education loans up to Rs 10 lakh.