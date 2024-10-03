CareEdge assigns BBB+ to India, first Indian agency in global ratings space

CareEdge Global IFSC Ltd, a subsidiary of CARE Ratings Ltd, on Thursday assigned a loterm foreign currency (LTFC) rating of CareEdge BBB+ to India, citing India's resilient post-pandemic recovery and its focus on infrastructure investment, the company said in a release.

CareEdge has released its inaugural report on sovereign ratings, covering 39 global economies. With this, CareEdge became the first Indian credit rating agency to enter the global scale ratings space, including sovereign ratings.

The agency projects a gradual reduction in India's general government debt-to-GDP ratio, from the current 80 per cent to 78 per cent by FY30 and 73.5 per cent by FY35, supported by robust nominal GDP growth and fiscal consolidation. India's large, diverse economy and projected GDP growth of 6.5-7 per cent in the coming years, along with strong foreign exchange reserves and low external debt, bolster its credit profile. However, these strengths are offset by high government debt, weak debt affordability, low per capita income, and vulnerability to global oil price shocks due to the country’s significant oil import dependency (Rs 85 per cent).