Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / RBI likely to continue using forex reserve to reduce volatility: Report

RBI likely to continue using forex reserve to reduce volatility: Report

While most Asian currencies posted gains against the greenback following the Federal Reserve's larger-than-expected 50 basis point rate cut last month, the rupee has traded largely flat

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The rupee was then forecast to gain about 1 per cent to 83.30/$ in a year. | File Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee will hold steady against the U.S. dollar over the coming year as the Reserve Bank of India will use its considerable FX reserves to reduce volatility and keep the currency on a tight leash, a Reuters poll found.

While most Asian currencies posted gains against the greenback following the Federal Reserve's larger-than-expected 50 basis point rate cut last month, the rupee has traded largely flat with the currency, losing just around 0.8 per cent for the year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

That remarkable stability - which is not commonplace among emerging market currencies - was mostly because of the RBI's regular interventions in the foreign exchange market using its $692 billion in forex reserves.

The value of the partially convertible rupee is unlikely to change going forward, according to a Reuters poll of 40 FX strategists taken Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

It was expected to trade between 83.73 and 83.50 per dollar in the next six months, a 0.2 per cent-0.5 per cent drop from around 83.96/$ on Thursday.

The rupee was then forecast to gain about 1 per cent to 83.30/$ in a year.

More From This Section

RBI's new MPC members may have at least 1 favouring a rate cut: Economists

Rupee remains overvalued against trading partners despite new lows

India, Brazil eye year-end date for finalising GBA headquarters, charter

Gandhi Jayanti: MSME raises wages for spinners by 25%, weavers by 7%

U'khand GSDP up 1.3 times in 20 months, per capita income at Rs 2.6 lakh

"We see no sign of change in RBI's pursuit of a higher reserves buffer, which would limit the appreciation potential for the rupee," noted Claudio Piron, emerging Asia FI/FX strategist at Bank of America.

"However, persistent dollar depreciation may result in a catch-up move in the rupee in the near term, with the potential for the rupee to go toward the recent range's bottom."

The rupee's trade-weighted real effective exchange rate stood at 105.45 in August, down from 107.45 in July, according to the RBI's monthly bulletin, suggesting the currency is overvalued by about 5 per cent.

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Raghuram Rajan opposes excluding food inflation in setting interest rates

Reconstituted RBI MPC with 3 new members to begin maiden meeting on Mon

Premium

Govt picks three new external members for MPC ahead of key RBI meet

RBI's Mibor committee backs benchmark based on secured money market

Govt announces 3 new external members ahead of key RBI MPC meet

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIindia forex reserve

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story